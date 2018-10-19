Esprit Founder Lists Updated Sag Harbor Gambrel

Jürgen Friedrich, who founded 80s fashion brand Esprit, and his wife Anke Friedrich bought this house--one of many they've owned and renovated in the Hamptons, including landmark Southampton estate Linden--because the place reminded Anke of German houses she'd known growing up. The house wasn't for sale, but Anke bought it anyway, allowing the owners to live in it. After they moved out, the Friedrichs began an extensive renovation of the 1843 house, adding a pool, an extra wing and a pool house.

The 0.35 of an acre of land was planted with specimen trees and beautifully landscaped. The interiors, which now are 3500 square feet, with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, combine old and new with taste and style.

We particularly adore the mudroom with its stone sink (very European--probably a horse trough originally) and patterned floor.

Asking price for the property, represented by Rima Mardoyan Smyth and Ryan Struble of Douglas Elliman and Susan Breitenbach at Corcoran, is just a shade under $6 million, which we think is a bit ambitious. Scuttlebutt from various Sag Harbor brokers is that properties at this level are just sitting there, while much cheaper and more expensive properties are selling. So we'll see what happens. It is a very attractive, beguiling property, we think, and very central in the village.

For more, click here. 31 Howard Street, Sag Harbor