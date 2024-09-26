One of the 15 exclusive homes offered at The Estates at Morikami Park Road, which broke ground only a few weeks ago.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

In a harmonious blend of contemporary South Florida living and the serenity of Japanese-inspired design, The Spear Group has broken ground on The Estates at Morikami Park Road. Nestled within a peaceful enclave of majestic oak trees and adjacent to the iconic 200-acre Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, this intimate new development consists of just 15 luxury estate homes, with prices ranging from $2.29 million to $8 million.

Steve Solomon, Senior Director of Luxury Sales for Douglas Elliman Boca Raton, the exclusive sales and marketing agent for the project, describes the community as “an intimate enclave” and “the perfect offering for discerning buyers who appreciate modern design, privacy and tranquility.”

The development, he notes, is unlike anything in the area, combining modern luxury with the serene beauty of its surroundings. The Spear Group is to announce the launch of sales for the homes by the end of this month, though potential buyers have already begun inquiring. According to Solomon, the homes can take 12 to 15 months to complete, so if a buyer came to the team in the next few months, “we could have a home ready for them the following year.”

With construction underway, the exclusive enclave promises buyers a serene escape, while remaining close to the conveniences and luxuries of Delray Beach and Boca Raton. Members can enjoy the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, where visitors can utilize the barbecues and playground as well as the Japanese restaurant within, Solomon notes.

“Because it’s so centrally located, you are a minute away from great restaurants and shops. You have the Boca Town Center Mall 10 minutes away. The location is really a key component to the draw of this neighborhood,” Solomon says.

The architecture reflects Japanese design, with homes spanning 3,600 to 4,400 square feet and offering four- to six-bedroom configurations. Each estate features dedicated home office spaces, three-car garages and ample communal areas, including open kitchens, dining rooms and family spaces that take full advantage of Florida’s abundant natural light through oversized windows.

Select homes are designed with a modern Genkan, a traditional Japanese entryway, offering a peaceful transition from the outdoors to the home’s interior. The outdoor living areas are equally tranquil, with options for outdoor kitchens, spacious sundecks and bespoke pools and spas—perfect for both relaxation and entertaining.

Daniel Spear, partner of The Spear Group, calls the project “a unique sense of place,” adding that “we are proud to unveil this intimate community where sophisticated modern homes offer a lifestyle inspired by Morikami’s remarkable gardens,” according to the development press release.

MAS+ (Miami Architectural Studio), the renowned design firm behind the project, brings its signature blend of elegance and modernity to The Estates at Morikami Park Road. With a longstanding relationship with The Spear Group, MAS+ ensures that these homes feature cutting-edge design alongside a feeling of timelessness.

Inside, each estate is crafted with custom finishes, including quartz countertops, porcelain floors, and top-tier natural gas appliances. Built for health-conscious living, these homes are equipped with whole-home water filtration systems, as well as air-conditioning units with electrostatic filters and UV lights for improved air quality.

For those seeking a private oasis with proximity to both natural beauty and urban conveniences, the homes offer an unprecedented opportunity to experience the best of both worlds.

“When people think of Japanese style, they think of tranquility and they think of peacefulness,” and that is exactly what they are getting at The Estates at Morikami Park Road, Solomon says.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Instagram and X. For more Palm Beach area real estate, click here.