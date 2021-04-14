Extraordinary Views From This North Haven Home High Up on the Bluff

This North Haven Village home at 14 On The Bluff is quite literally high on a bluff and offers extraordinary views over Noyac Bay. The property, which also comes with a staircase for direct water and beach access, is asking $12.95 million.

A long tree-lined driveway leads to the gambrel-style home, listed with Andrea L. Ackerman of Brown Harris Stevens, set on 1.8 acres. With 9,000 square feet of living space there are six bedrooms and eight baths, large living spaces and an incredible outdoors space.

The entry way sets the tone for this house with a stately staircase, rich hardwood floors, wood details on the walls and trim, and a clear shot of the water through french doors at the back of the house.

The expansive, nearly all white kitchen offers a ton of room for cooking, family gatherings or entertaining. There is a massive island — and we mean massive! — marble countertops, plenty of cabinet space, high-end appliances, and more than enough room for a breakfast table. An equally large family room is located just off the kitchen and offers a fireplace (one of five in the house). A formal dining room is nearby.

Both the living room and kitchen have coffered ceilings with recessed lighting. The living room also boasts an impressive fireplace and built-in book shelves, as well as three sets of french doors leading to the patio and the pool. Hardwood floors can be also found throughout the home.

The second-floor master suite is another expansive space even where owner’s quarters are concerned. The light-filled space features high ceilings, a fireplace, and two sets of french doors that lead to a private terrace that overlooks the water. The master also offers radiant heated floors and built-in cabinets. In the master bath, there are double vanities, a steam shower and sauna, plus a soaking tub set against a wall of windows allowing lots of natural light to flow in.

A generously-sized junior master suite also features a fireplace and has access to a private terrace with a water view.

Four more ensuite guest bedrooms are found on the second floor. “Most bedrooms face the bay with magnificent sunsets over the water, views of Shelter Island,” Ackerman says.

But the highest point in the house is the mahogany-paneled office space/observatory located in the turret. “The views are major,” Ackerman adds.

Need more space? The large lower level is ready to be finished and has already been soundproofed with an extra layer of insulation. The fifth fireplace is located on the lower level so we envision a cozy gathering space.

In addition, there is an attached three-car garage.

Meanwhile, outside there is a heated gunite pool that looks out over the expansive lawn and manicured gardens. Those taking a dip can also enjoy the water views from here.

But, walk across the lawn toward the bluff for a different vantage point. The current owners have chaise lounges set up at the edge of the bluff for enjoying the view and sunsets.

For direct water access, you’ll need to use the stairs to get to the private beach.

We’ll accept an invitation here any day.