Some Fancy Schmancy Kitchens on the Market in the Hamptons

With the announcement of Dan's Taste of Summer 2019 events today, our thoughts turn to our stomach. Admittedly, they're never that far away, but in honor of the most delicious events of the summer, we thought we'd bring you some kitchens that even a pro chef would enjoy cooking in. Yes, yes, insert cliche here about the kitchen being the heart of the home. This being the Hamptons, the heart of the home is bigger and blingier than it is anywhere else. Heck, many of the fanciest, schmanciest properties on the market here on the East End offer two kitchens: one for the family to use and one super high end model for the professional chef or catering staff.

First up is the new build that may be the blingiest home on the market right now. Of course we speak of 9 Olde Towne Lane, Southampton, repped by Gary DePersia and Tim Davis at Corcoran. At $39.5 million, the price is awfully blingy too, but the house is packed with features, including the sought-after rooftop putting green, two-lane bowling alley, billiard room, as well as the usual pool with tricked out poolhouse as well as tennis. The main kitchen "set within its own great room is augmented by a separate professional chef's kitchen."

That's great for your personal chef or catering staff, but are two kitchens really enough? Luckily, there are two more on this estate! One is in the two-bedroom guest cottage and there's a kitchenette in the pool house, which also includes "great room, lounge, two full baths, napping/changing room."

But, but what about eating outdoors? Never fear, there's an outdoor kitchen as well.

Next is lovely Listowel, 258 Horsemill Lane in Water Mill. The property, asking $32 million, is repped by Erica Grossman at Elliman and Tim Davis at Corcoran. This property is unique in many ways: there are 6.5 acres of land surrounded on three sides by farmland. The fourth side is Mecox Bay. Built in 2008, there's 12,000 square feet of space. The owners chose some very daring interiors, including very dark rooms, including an extraordinary two-story library. The kitchen is huge and looks more like something from a restaurant than the standard kitchen (ignoring the luxurious marble floor, of course). Serious cooking is to be accomplished here.

Finally, we have 675 Flying Point Road, Water Mill, a $20 million listing by Bespoke. This property proves that more is more. On 3.8 bayfront acres, you'll find six structures, with 11 bedrooms, 16 baths, and 21,700 square feet. Kitchens? Oh, it's got kitchens. The main house's kitchen features "reclaimed hexagonal ceramic tile was imported from a French pub." (What, yours doesn't?) The party barn was rebuilt from an original old barn on the property and includes a pro kitchen with lavastone counters and a swanky La Cornue range. It also includes a "media theatre room, an upper level loft area, a wet bar, billiards game room, gym, and wine bar." OK, you allow, that's nice and all, but that's still only two kitchens. Fine, we say. There are also two guest cottages on the property, each with their own kitchen. And yes, the pool house also boasts a kitchenette. That's five kitchens in all.