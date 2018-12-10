Feast Your Eyes on the Parterres at This Shelter Island Property

This is an interesting, unusual property. Set on two acres, there's an 1888 house, a carriage house with gym and playroom, and a one-bedroom guest cottage. The place will especially appeal to gardeners (or who don't mind hiring gardeners) because of the formal box-edged gardens (aka parterres) and long, vine covered pergolas and walkways. Even this time of year, we think these grounds are attractive--they must be glorious in spring. There's also a gunite pool with cabana and a potting shed.

The house is an odd bird. There seem to be just three bedrooms, all en-suite, with the master also boasting a private office. That is a pretty small number for a house asking $3.5 million, even if the guest cottage bedroom is included. Other than that the house seems lovely, with gracious and spacious living areas, including a nice kitchen and a very large living room, along with quirky features from the vintage architecture.

Basically, we're really torn about the price. For $3.5 million on Shelter Island, buyers tend to want waterfront, which this is not. However, the property, which is repped by Linda McCarthy at Daniel Gale Sotheby's, is so charming someone may just fall in love with it. Note that the property was listed for $400K higher about six months ago. We'll see what happens.

For more, click here. 28 S Menantic Road, Shelter Island