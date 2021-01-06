Further Lane Estate With ‘Spectacular’ Grounds, Award-Winning Pool Back on the Market for Nearly $14 Million

A unique 7,500-square-foot home on one of East Hampton’s most coveted blocks has returned to the market. The home, located at 386 Further Lane, on the Amagansett side of the storied street, is listed with Brown Harris Stevens for $13.95 million.

The main house, a stucco post-modern home, is situated on two acres, down a private, long driveway and behind a gated entrance. The five-bedroom, eight and a half-bath house was completed in 2001 by John Hummel, a prominent South Fork builder. The property also includes an award-winning pool — which cost a reported $3 million to build about 10 years ago — and a large pool house.

“The grounds are spectacular, and the house is not standard cookie-cutter. I find more and more people are looking for something different,” says James J. MacMillan, who, with Peter M. Turino, represents the seller. “There was a ’50s modern-type structure when the previous owners bought it and then they had John Hummel build the large stucco post-modern main house and attached the two.” There is a feeling of moving through the different architectural periods, he says.

A dramatic great room features a stone fireplace that extends to the ceiling. There are three wood-burning fireplaces and beamed ceilings throughout the home. French doors open to views of the rolling lawns and gardens.

The kitchen will be a chef or caterer’s dream with commercial-grade appliances and various grills. Among the appliances are double wall ovens, two refrigerators and a commercial-grade dishwasher that works in lighting speed. A large center island with counter seating. Through a set of large glass sliding doors the kitchen opens to a large room with a sitting area in front of the fireplace and a dining area.