Get Your Bids in Now for Sea Spray Cottage 14

The village of East Hampton is currently accepting bids for rental of one of the fabled Sea Spray cottages, often considered the best oceanfront deal in the Hamptons. This year, just one cottage, 14, a one-bed, one-bath, is available.

The Sea Spray Inn was originally a Main Street boardinghouse that opened in 1888; the house was moved to the dunes in 1902. In 1978, the Sea Spray main building burned down; the village bought the 16 acre property with the cottages in December 1978. The last time all the cottages were available for rent was 2010; the highest bidders got three year leases, as well as the right to renew. Leases run from May 10 to September 15 and average around $90,000 a year.

The cottages all differ in size, views, and privacy. Cottage 14 doesn't face the ocean and doesn't have a view. But, across the parking lot from the main property and detached, this cottage is surrounded by trees and bushes, so it does provide the most privacy of them all.

If interested, visit Village Hall on Main Street for more information or email jlester@easthamptonvillage.org. Bids will be accepted until 2PM on January 15.