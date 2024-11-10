Get Creative With Holiday Decor

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The end of the year is upon us and that often involves decorating a home in its holiday finest.

According to Today’s Homeowner, nearly 70% of Americans plan to display outdoor holiday decorations. Among those choosing to decorate, 34% will do so before Thanksgiving.

Everyone has a different vision of a well-appointed holiday home, but there’s always room to make things more unique and creative. These ideas can add a little extra to holiday displays.

Decorate other rooms Who says holiday decorating is exclusive to living and dining areas? Think about decorating unexpected places, like swapping out everyday towels and shower curtains with something festive. Swags of greenery wrapped in lights can be added to bed frames.

Coordinate the ornaments Identify a color theme and then showcase it with ornaments. Think about matching the ornaments to the presents wrapped under the tree as well. Purchase white package paper and color or paint the paper to be the same hues as the ornaments on the tree boughs. It’s hip to be square While round wreaths are traditional, make your own wreaths in a different geometric shape by using wire or another material as the frame. Square wreaths may be unexpected, and you also can turn the square on its side for a diamond shape.

Add a spot of color Certain holidays are known for their particular color palettes, such as red and green for Christmas. But you also can do something unexpected. Whether using a lighter shade of the same color family or adding an accent color like purple or blue, you can change things up in a creative way. Make an unexpected bouquet Swap flowers for pine cones, berries and greenery in unique vessels. For example, arrange your centerpiece in a tall fountain glass or even a cocktail shaker.

Try a different accent tree Use a styrofoam cone as the base of a tree for a centerpiece or sideboard. Attach poinsettia branches for a vibrant red tree, or stacked lemons or oranges filled with greenery for a fresh-smelling citrus creation. Suspend belief Instead of attaching a tree topper to the tallest bough, hang one from the ceiling just above the tree to add even more whimsy.

Mix and match When it comes to a holiday table, mix and match table settings for an eclectic tableau. Shift into neutral Instead of a large holiday display in familiar colors, rely on neutral, wintry tones that will blend in with the home but add a festive touch. Natural wood, whites and creams, and muted greens can fill spaces.

Unique holiday decorations and schemes can be a great way to add new life to a home this December.

-Metro Creative Connection