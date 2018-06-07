Golf Lovers, Here's a Selection of Properties Just for You

It's that time again! A wonderful time for local golf lovers, and some extra traffic for everyone else to complain about! Yes, the US Open is shortly to open at Shinnecock! If you're a golf lover looking for your Hamptons home, take a look at some we have found for you, at different price levels.

For the Tiger Woods-level buyer, there's Three Ponds Farm in Bridgehampton. Putting green--ha! That's for the Poors. At Three Ponds Farm, rated the best golf home in the United States, you'll play on your own USGA-rated golf course by Rees Jones, with a 19th hole clubhouse and pro shop. There's also a grass tennis court, elegant pool with pavilion and spa, loggias, formal gardens, orangery, 7000 specimen trees, and of course, three ponds. And don't forget, "a unique fish house." Price is "upon request," and is supposedly around $60 million.

Asking $39.5 million is Twin Peaks in Southampton Village (above), a new build with every toy one can possibly imagine, including a rooftop putting green. And never fear, "There is ample space for a golf hole to complement the rooftop putting green." Phew! Of course there's a gorgeous pool, fire pit, sunken deco turf tennis court, and a pool house that's way nicer than most people's houses. The house itself is a generous 15,000 square feet with eight en-suite bedrooms. Your own billiards room and bowling alley are included too.

Don't want to practice at home? We hear ya. The next property, called Mulligan in Southampton Village, belongs to Ray Floyd, who won the US Open in 1986 and liked the area so much he built this property. The grounds don't include a putting green because Floyd is a member of Shinnecock Hills, which is nearby. Price is $14.25 million, which is an enormous discount over the $25 million the property had been asking. For that, you get 2.75 acres of charmingly landscaped grounds, including a pool and tennis, a classic 7800 square foot house, with servants' quarters over the garage, and bragging rights.

If your pocketbook is more am than pro, 38 Fairlawn Drive in Montauk is for rent, asking $125K for MD-LD. The property offers "spectacular views of Montauk Downs golf course," which is often considered a hidden gem of a course. When not enjoying the view, you can swim in the pool or entertain in the light, bright, open floor plan.