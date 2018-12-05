Gorgeous Sag Harbor Antique Finds a Buyer in Its Stocking

Good old 71 Jermain Ave in Sag Harbor is a lovely old place, a late-Victorian antique house that been expanded and updated. But it had a long, tough road to a new owner. It was listed in March 2016 for $5.75 million, and gradually the price dropped and dropped. Now it's been sold by Brown Harris Stevens agents Mark J. Baron and Jane Babcock, with a last asking price of $3.5 million, more than two million less than originally asked. We tend to think the new buyer got a steal, considering all the property has to offer.

Set on a generous acre plot, the house is 5000 square feet filled with period charm, including the gingerbread trim outside and the moldings indoors. Particularly noteworthy is the lovely new kitchen with Lacanche range and the master suite, with its own balcony, a tiled fireplace (which would have to go if we were the buyers), and a white marble bathroom with steam shower and sauna. There are four bedrooms in all, four baths, and two half baths. The lower level, which is walk-out, has been finished as a playroom, mudroom, and storage area.

With an unusually large plot of land, there's plenty of room for terraces, a 40' gunite pool with pool house, a separate garage and a spacious parking court. The large porches offer plenty of room for covered dining and relaxation as well.

The one catch with this property is the location. Oakland Cemetery is across the street, which might put people off. Also, Jermain Ave is a busy cut-through street, so there's that too. Other than those issues (we personally think living next to a cemetery would be cool), this is a great property. Congrats to all involved, especially the new owners.

