A Graceful Shingle Style with Windmill in Westhampton Beach

The old houses in Westhampton Beach's estate section are so gracious and elegant. We're not sure how old this place is, but surely it blends in nicely with the others. Its gambrels, dormers, and arched porches are very appealing.

Indoors, the appeal continues, although it's not as easy to tell with an empty house. The kitchen is up to date, and it seems like the six bathrooms (and two half baths) are also recent. There are also six bedrooms.

On rainy days, what looks like a lower level playroom/home theater room would be a great place to stash the kids.

Outside, there's almost two acres of land, including a lovely old copper beech tree, which also features a windmill (without sails) used as a hideaway, a tennis court, a pool, and a barn. Near the pool, an "open-air cabana, a covered space with grand fireplace" looks like a great place to relax.

And just for bragging rights, the house was shown in the 1988 movie "Rocket Gibraltar," starring Burt Lancaster. (Nope, us neither, but it would be fun to see our house in a movie, anyway.)

Asking price for the property, repped by Patrick Galway at Town & County, is $5.9 million. What say you? Worth it?

32 Beach Lane, Westhampton Beach