Grand Georgica Estate Lists for Nearly $25 Million

The home at 30 Cove Hollow Farm Road is framed by reserves and has rare views over Georgica Cove.

An East Hampton Village estate in the coveted Georgica Estate Section has hit the market for $24.995 million. The Queen Anne Revival is listed exclusively with Martha Gundersen and Paul Brennan of Douglas Elliman.

Set on 2.5 acres south of the highway, the estate at 30 Cove Hollow Farm Road is framed by reserve land with rare privacy and serene views over Georgica Cove. The home offers a home with timeless architecture, as well as a pool with a waterfall, a sunken tennis court, a pergola-covered patio and a pool house, all surrounded by mature gardens, crafted by the famed landscape architect Edmund Hollander.

“Cove Hollow Farm Road is the place to be right now,” says Gundersen. “The village recently invested $55 million in two lots directly across the street, and this home was one of the most admired stops on the annual East Hampton House & Garden Tour last weekend. The area has become a magnet for leading creatives and visionaries, thanks to its larger lot sizes, exceptional privacy, and serene setting — from global icons like Jay-Z and Beyoncé to renowned architect Richard Meier and Warby Parker co-founder Neil Blumenthal. It’s a true classic and reflects what the Hamptons used to be: grand, gracious, and remarkably private.”

A covered front porch offers an inviting entrance ot the 7,280-square-foot residence, designed by the architect Greg Zwirko and built by noted Hamptons builder Pat Trunzo. Inside, the home blends classic character and modern comforts with features such as soaring high ceilings, two fieldstone chimneys and three fireplaces.

The formal foyer holds a sweeping staircase and leads into elegant living spaces, including a library, dining room, family room and a screened-in porch with a stone fireplace.

The chef’s kitchen is equipped with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, dual sinks, well-crafted cabinetry, a stately center island and a large pantry. There is also a mudroom with access to the attached two-car garage, a laundry room and a private guest suite with porch access.

There are a total of six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three half baths, with most found on the second level.

The oversized primary suite is likened to a private retreat with its own balcony, a sitting room, a spa-like bath and an expansive walk-in closet. There are four more guest bedrooms on this floor, along with a media room with a balcony too.

“Outdoors, the property is designed for resort-style living and entertaining,” the listing description says. Beyond the heated gunite pool and tennis court, there are multiple terraces and decks for gathering.

In the pool house, there is a kitchenette, a changing room and a half bath. There is also an outdoor shower.

