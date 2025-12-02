Record Turnout at 2025 East Hampton House & Garden Tour

A traditional shingle-style home on Lily Pond Lane was one of the stops on the East Hampton Historical Society’s House & Garden Tour.

A record number of people turned out for the East Hampton Historical Society’s annual House & Garden Tour over Thanksgiving weekend.

The tour, a tradition for the last three decades, offered a behind-the-scenes look at examples of fine architecture in East Hampton Town on Saturday, November 29, kicking off with a sold-out cocktail party on Friday evening at a private historic home in the Devon Colony, previously featured on a tour.

“The homes featured on this year’s tour were both distinctive and captivating. Reflecting the event’s growing popularity over its more than 35-year history, this year’s tour sold out earlier than ever before,” says executive director Steve Long. The East Hampton Historical Society is deeply grateful to the homeowners who generously opened their doors to the public. It’s a true privilege for our supporters to explore these remarkable properties and admire the thoughtful detail within each one. Our Special Events Committee is already hard at work securing homes for the 2026 tour.”

The first home on Cove Hollow Farm Road features a stunning front hall stairway indicative rounded window, walls and a guest room with a vintage swan-armed rocker to the décor, which is traditional and English-country estate style. The gardens were designed by Ed Hollander and are accented by the naturally shaped pool with a waterfall.

The second home, an ultra-modern home, was designed by the award-winning architecture firm, Bates-Masi. Located on La Forest Lane, the house sits on two acres overlooking Georgica Pond. It features warm oak millwork throughout the home with timbered ceilings and light wooden flooring accented by whimsical ceiling fixtures.

A traditional shingle-style home on Lily Pond Lane was up next. In addition to the six-bedroom main home, the six-acre property features a three-bedroom guest cottage. From picture windows with grand views of the ocean to the museum-worthy art collection, the décor throughout varies from more formal rooms to family and child-friendly areas.

The fourth home on Dayton Lane is the oldest home on the tour, built in 1780, near the end of the Revolutionary War. The house was rumored to have been occupied by British officers during the British occupation of Long Island. It has been updated for the 21st century with a sleek kitchen, large windows and whimsical local wallpaper. The original, hand-hewn brick double-sided central fireplaces remain, though.

Then over in Northwest Woods on White Pine Road, the fifth home on the tour is one of 10 homes designed by late-modernist architect Alfred De Vido. This house offers a barn-rustic style with enough glass throughout to feel as though one is living right in nature. The décor was curated by the interior designer-owner and features unique art, striking light fixtures and hide rugs and accent pillows.

Two of the East Hampton Historical Society’s often overlooked buildings on Main Street were added to the tour, as well: the Town House, one of the oldest town government buildings to survive on Long Island, and the Hook Schoolhouse, which possibly served as the north end schoolhouse in the 18th century.