The Queen Anne Revival at 30 Cove Hollow Road in East Hampton is one of the stops on the East Hampton Historical Society House & Garden Tour.Cour

Following Thanksgiving, the East Hampton Historical Society will once again host the annual House & Garden Tour, celebrating architecture and raising money for the society, just as it has for more than three decades. This year, five homes will be on the tour, each distinguished in its own right.

First, the Kickoff Cocktail Party will take place on Friday, November 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at a private residence in the Devon Colony — though it’s already sold out. But, not to worry, tickets for the House Tour, slated for Saturday, November 29, from 1 to 4:30 p.m., are still available.

“The House & Garden Tour is a delightful way to unwind after the Thanksgiving Day festivities, where attendees get a unique glimpse into some of East Hampton’s most iconic homes while creating lasting memories,” says Dale Ellen Leff, Historical Society Trustee and Chair of the Special Events Committee. “By supporting the House & Garden Tour, you can enrich your appreciation of our community’s architectural heritage and, even more importantly, support the vital programs and museums of the East Hampton Historical Society.”

The featured homes for the 2025 tour range from the 19th to 21st century, “steeped in history and pedigree and often tucked behind hedgerows or down long winding lanes,” according to the society’s press release.

One of the homes is a Queen Anne Revival at 30 Cove Hollow Road, located on a 2.5-acre lot in the Georgica Estate Section and with views of Georgica Cove. The 7,280-square-foot house features a gracious staircase, a large chef’s kitchen, a family room and a screened-in porch, both with wood-burning fireplaces and a second-evel balcony overlooking the grounds from a private balcony.

Tickets purchased in advance to just the 2025 House & Garden Tour are $120. They can all be purchased online through the society’s website.

