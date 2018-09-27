It's Hard to List All the Great Features of This Sag Harbor House

There are just so many great features, we're not sure we can list them all. But never backing down from a challenge, we will try.

The charming front entrance.

The copious outdoor space (0.46 of an acre--for Sag Harbor, that's copious.)

The great eclectic style.

The pale blue Aga stove.

No, really, the Aga stove. Note also the spanky cabinets with "legs," a feature we adore.

The antique washstand turned into a sink.

The trellised terrace and the pool.

This. We don't know what it is, but we like it.

The pool house with fireplace and bathroom.

There are still more things we love--but another would be the realistic asking price of $5.5 million. Now the property is in contract to a lucky buyer with good taste. Congrats to them and to the brokers, Corcoran's Tim Davis and Thomas Davis. The details: a 5400 square foot house with five fireplaces, built in 1860 for whaleship outfitter William Cooper.

168 Main Street, Sag Harbor