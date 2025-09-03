Just down the coast, the only gated single-family home community in downtown Delray Beach is nearing completion. Steps from the coveted Atlantic Avenue, the Grove Estates offers a private retreat in a small enclave, yet within walking distance to shops and restaurants, a rare opportunity in Delray.

Exclusively listed by Alex Platt and Geoff Braboy of The Premier Group at Compass, the project is picking up momentum as it’s on track for completion in the fall of 2025. Of the nine total homes, three are sold, and one is currently under reservation.

Azure Development, a firm renowned for luxury and modern design in Delray Beach, is behind the project, designed by architect Randall Stofft and styled by Czar Interiors. Each home offers over 4,000 square feet with open-concept layouts, four to five bedrooms, summer kitchens, private pools and three-car garages.

Of the five homes left, there are two flagship models, the Serenity, a modern farmhouse that starts at $4.75 million, and the Oasis, a modern design with a price tag beginning at $4.95 million, that offer modern farmhouse styles. Additionally, there is one Sanctuary model available at $4.5 million.

Behind The Hedges sat down with Platt for more information on this project that seems to single a moment for Delray:

BTH: How quickly did the three homes sell?

AP: While the developer had the homes quietly available for a few months, we officially launched Grove Estates and took over sales on May 1, 2025. From that point forward, the momentum was immediate; within just 60 days, we sold the first three homes, and the fourth was reserved shortly after. In today’s market, that kind of absorption rate is virtually unheard of, and it speaks to both the demand for new construction in downtown Delray and the uniqueness of what Grove Estates offers. Buyers recognize when something special hits the market, and these homes delivered exactly what people have been waiting for.

BTH: What makes this property stand out? Why is the gated aspect so appealing in downtown Delray? AP: Delray Beach is one of South Florida’s most desirable lifestyle destinations. A vibrant, walkable coastal town with a nationally recognized #1 beach, award-winning restaurants, boutique shopping, and a lively nightlife scene. Yet for all its popularity, there has been a lack of true new-construction options within walking distance to Atlantic Avenue. Grove Estates fills that void. It is the only gated single-family home community in downtown Delray, offering nine brand-new residences in a private, secure setting just steps from the action. That combination simply doesn’t exist anywhere else. Buyers want the ability to walk to town, but they also want the privacy and exclusivity of a gated community, and Grove Estates delivers both in a way that feels seamless.

BTH: What else makes this an exceptional opportunity?

AP: What really sets Grove Estates apart is the caliber of the build itself. Azure Development is behind some of the most spectacular estates in South Florida, and they’ve brought the same level of design, craftsmanship, and attention to detail to these homes. The finishes and quality are on par with residences priced far higher; many of the details you see here are identical to what you’d find in a $10M–$40M custom home. That means buyers are not only getting a prime location in downtown Delray, but also a home that lives and feels like a true ultra-luxury estate. It’s rare to find that kind of value proposition, walkability, gated privacy, and top-tier finishes all in one package, which is why Grove Estates has been such a standout success.

BTH: How does the Delray Beach market compare to the Palm Beach market?

AP: Delray Beach is absolutely the hottest market in South Palm Beach County right now. While Palm Beach has a long-standing prestige and is home to some of the most exclusive properties in the country, Delray offers something different, a more relaxed, vibrant energy with endless dining, entertainment, and cultural options. It appeals to a slightly younger, more lifestyle-driven buyer who wants luxury without sacrificing convenience and fun. The homes at Grove Estates are a perfect example: if you placed these same residences in Palm Beach, within walking distance to the shops and restaurants there, they would easily sell for three times the price. In Delray, buyers are securing a better value while still enjoying the best of South Florida living, and that’s exactly why the market here is so strong.