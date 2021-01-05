Hampton Bays Home Hits High Note with Professional Music Studio

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A Hampton Bays house with a 1,300-square-foot professional music studio that recently hit the market could be a sweet note for a musician looking for not only a home, but a studio.

Dave Portocarrero, a guitarist and fixture in the Long Island music scene for more than 30 years, has decided to sell his house at 6 Red Creek Circle, listed for $799,000.

Plus, the 2,700-square-foot post modern home, in desirable Red Creek Ridge, offers lots of privacy—so you can jam all you want, even outside the studio. It sits on nearly one acre, abutting town-owned preserved land. A patio overlooks the wooded sanctuary behind the home (and there is plenty of room for a pool).

The four-bedroom, two and a half-bath house begins with a large living room, which features a fireplace. There is a combined eat-in kitchen and great room, as well as a formal dining room. You don’t have to wait to get to the music studio to know it is a musician’s home—there are instruments displayed throughout the home.

Down on the lower level, Portocarrero built a state-of-the-art music studio with 10-foot ceilings so the studio would not feel cramped. It was a labor of love for the musician, who currently performs guitar and vocals in the Lynn Blue Band, well-known on the East End. It took two and a half to three years to build. It was the third studio he has built for himself over the years, so he knew how to get it right.

The studio is actually four rooms—one small room that used to be a machine room and is now used for storage or could be used as a vocal booth, a live room for recording bands, a big control room and a separate room for drums.

All the rooms are sound-isolated, Portocarrero says. “Each room is separate—a little house with roof and walls. None of the rooms touch each other, they are freestanding,” he explains.

While he plans to take most of the equipment in the studio with him, he says he could also leave it if someone is interested in it. “I think it’s added value to the house,” he says, though he adds, “it’s not really reflected in the price.”

Portocarrero continues, “For somebody that’s in the field or wants to be in the field, it’s really added value, but we’ll see. I’m hoping someone comes along that sees it and says, ‘Wow, this is great!'”

[Listing: 6 Red Creek Circle, Hampton Bays | Brokers: Constance Porto, Anne Marie Francavilla – Douglas Elliman Real Estate] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.