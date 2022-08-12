The Hampton Designer Showhouse: ‘Glamorous Comfort With Deference to Its Nostalgic Past’

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A historic property in Southampton has been transformed for the 2022 Hampton Designer Showhouse, one of the top design events on the East End now open through September. Some of the country’s most talented designers lent their talents to raise money for Stony Brook Southampton Hospital

Over the course of 22 years, the Hampton Designer Showhouse has reimagined South Fork homes, raising nearly $2 million for the hospital since its inception. This year, the Showhouse transforms Ivy Lodge, originally part of the Mayo family farm, now surrounded by marshland preserved by the Peconic Land Trust.

A renovation of the 7,500-square-foot, three-level home includes modern updates to the home itself and the décor, with renowned designers Jamie Drake and Alexa Hampton as the honorary design chairs. The home was provided by Victoria Meakin and David Feldman of New York City, who have just put the eight-bedroom, seven-bath home on the market for $7.195 million.

The Corcoran Group’s James Peyton, John Frangeskos and Aleksandrina Penkova exclusively represent the listing.

The 2.4-acre property includes a heated pool, hot tub, outdoor shower and a detached garage with a kitchen, living area and, on the second floor, a media room and bedroom.

“Ivy Lodge, built in the 1830s, reflects traditional design and gracious living,” says Keith Baltimore, founder of the Baltimore Design Group in Port Washington, which took on the design of the primary bathroom, updating it with “chic gold-accented wall coverings and window fabrics echoed in the organic brass and gold light fixtures.”

He says, “The graceful swan motif and foliate sconces refer to the nature preserve protecting the surrounding property. Nearby beaches and the bucolic natural light of the area inspired my color palette of cool aquas, sandy gold and green—punctuated by numerous decorative accessories throughout. In updating the most private room in this historic residence, I envision the owners relaxing in glamorous comfort with a deference to its nostalgic past.”

Jennifer Mabley and Austin Handler, the co-founders of Mabley Handler Interior Design based in Water Mill, redesigned the living room. They drew inspiration from many points of view, they say, “but predominantly a trip to Paris where we had amazing exposure to some incredible designers and resources from all over Europe. We combined that experience with our Hamptons aesthetic and came up with this interesting combination of old and new, including our second furniture collection that we collaborated with Kravet to design.”

Shannon Willey, the founder and principal of Southampton-based Sea Green Designs, designed “the bunk room,” with what she calls “a sun-bleached surfer girl theme.”

She was inspired by the existing built-in bunk beds and wanted to make the room feel feminine and youthful. “It was a challenge to work with a small room and create the open and airy feel we wanted, but I think we achieved that using light colors and natural materials,” she says.

Her signature is “creating spaces that are sophisticated, comfortable and evoke the feeling of being by the sea. I brought that design element in with the wave motif that can be seen on the window treatments, area rug and the upcycled surfboard art. I also incorporated the sustainable elements we are known for, by using organic, crinkled percale sheets, a seagrass rug and many upcycled, repurposed accessories,” she explains. “One of the most interesting techniques we used is the hand-painted wall finish, which created the sunbleached, chambray look I wanted for the room.”

Meanwhile, in the dining room, Bob Brown, the principal and founder of Atlanta-based Robert Brown Interior Design, found inspiration from his time on the South Fork.

“The more time I spend in the Hamptons, the more I fall in love with the casual way people live. This was our inspiration: Coastal casual. Our space is a Hamptons play on this simple lifestyle and a reflection of the casual way people live,” he says. “It celebrates the summers and falls of indoor/ outdoor living and functionality is a big driver.”

Two round dining tables “make a clever statement and are so practical,” as they are great for conversation, but also work well when taking the chairs away for a cocktail party. The room is also minimally accessorized, and has “a nod to midcentury interiors, known for their easy, smart shapes, beautiful woods and always great art as a backdrop,” he says.

“The colors of the space are very special. I love the warm pink undertones. So many of the homes here take their inspiration from the sea, but why not take tones from other colors in nature?” he says. “We were inspired by the pinky tones of the sunset or summer hydrangea as it fades into fall.”

Barbara Lewis of The Lewis Design Group, out of Glen Cove, aimed for “serenity and relaxation inspired by nature — where classic elements, such as the floral window treatments, are layered in with organic touches, as seen in the striking palm leaf mirror, and current pieces, including abstract art by local artists,” she says. “A natural color scheme of soft greens connects the sanctuary space to the beautiful leaves on view through the windows. Faux bois wallpaper further heightens the sense of nature and the fiddle-leaf tree brings the outside in for a biophilic design that connects one to nature. The effect is calming and serene.”

Other designers include other Hamptons-based designers Dee Ann Design, Collette Home and Elsa Soyars Interiors; New York City designer Kim Tomasino Interiors, and Leila Pinto Fine Art of New York, as well as LGC Interior Design of Farmingdale on Long Island. Also participating are Amy Kummer Interiors of Houston, Texas; Barbara Ostrom Associates of Mahwah, New Jersey; Chad James Group of Nashville, Tennessee; Donna Benedetto Designs of Easton, Connecticut; Laurie Duke Design; and more.

HC&G (Hamptons Cottages & Gardens) and the Kohler Company sponsored the home. Design sponsors included Bevolo Gas & Electric Lights, Brown Jordan, The Corcoran Group, Cosentino, JennAir, Ligne Roset, Palm Beach Design Masters, Sherwin-Williams, The Tile Shop, Vaughan Designs and York Wallcoverings.

The Hampton Designer Showhouse opens Sunday, August 14, and is located at 120 Edge of Woods Road in Southampton. A preview party will be held at the home on Saturday, August 13, with tickets starting at $225.

Public tours continue daily through Sunday, September 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $40 and includes a copy of the Showhouse Journal.

Tours last about 30 minutes. Children six and under, infants, strollers and pets are not admitted in the Showhouse.

More information can be found at hamptondesignershowhouse.com. Follow the Showhouse on Facebook at @HamptonDesignerShowhouse, on Twitter @HamptonDesigner and tag #HamptonDesignerShowhouse (as well as @hedgeshamptons so we can see what you liked best about the house!).