Mark Your Calendar for the 2023 Hampton Designer Showhouse

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Summer will be here before we know it and the Hampton Designer Showhouse has already announced its summer plans.

The showhouse, a Hamptons summer tradition and fundraiser for Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, will be held within a luxurious house being built just minutes from Southampton Village. Inside, will showcase the work of 22 top designers from not only the Hamptons and New York City, but throughout the country, such as renowned designers Jamie Drake and Alexa Hampton, who serve as honorary design chairs.

The showhouse will open with a preview gala on Saturday, July 22, and be available for public tours starting on Sunday, July 23, through Monday, September 4.

It is presented by HC&G (Hamptons Cottages & Gardens magazine).

Over the past 23 years, the Hampton Designer Showhouse has raised nearly $2 million for the hospital. The Hampton Designer Showhouse is produced by Hampton Designer Showhouse Foundation, Inc. (HDSF, Inc.), a nonprofit corporation. Its advisory board consists of Drake and Hampton and noted designers Tony Manning, Greg McKenzie, Barbara Page, Brian Brady and Scott Sanders.

The 2022 showhouse was held at a historic Southampton property called Ivy Lodge, which underwent a full renovation to include modern updates. The home was on the market for $7.195 million.

The 2023 house is being constructed by Cavallo Builders. No further information was released just yet.

Beginning July 23, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

More information and information about partnership opportunities can be found at hamptondesignershowhouse.com or by emailing [email protected]. Follow the Showhouse on Facebook at @HamptonDesignerShowhouse, on Twitter @HamptonDesigner and tag #HamptonDesignerShowhouse.