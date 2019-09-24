Hamptons Confidential: Natalie Lewis

East End native Natalie Lewis, an agent in Corcoran's Westhampton Beach office, originally started out in interior design, but went on to model and act before going into real estate. Read on to discover how a girl from Moriches ended up beating Jennifer Lopez for jobs.

You grew up in Moriches. How did the how did the modeling and acting thing take off?

I went to school at Parsons School of Design, and I was working part time at the hottest clubs, nightclubs, restaurants and bars. I got picked up by Woody Allen's casting director. She thought that I'd be good for a role and one thing led to another. I needed to get a SAG card and an agent. So that's how that started--I wasn't pursuing it.

I used to go to a lot of auditions with Jennifer Lopez. She wouldn't get it and I would, and I wound up interested in her. And look at her today! Maybe I should have stayed with it, but I wasn't my passion. My passion was really interior design and decorating and that was my life.

Did you ever actually do any interior design or decorating?

Tons of it. But at the beginning in that career, you basically volunteer time, and you take any position you can. But at the end of the day I ended up getting a sales job. And I succeeded there, so I quit. I was doing sales for a long time but while I was doing that I would do home consultation. When I had kids--I have grown teenagers now--I was working part time at interior design. People would hire me to come consult their homes. It started with neighbors, but then I got referrals and references.

But then I would see houses go on the market and I would think, "Wait a minute. I just helped them pull that house together. Now it's on the market." So that's how my life came about.

That's how you became an agent--you thought you should be making more money!

I was great in my sales position. And then I really enjoyed interior design. So when I saw that these homes were selling, I thought I could sell that--I put it together. That's really why I got my license.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

I feel like I barely get any free time. It's so crazy. I told my husband on Sunday, I wanted to take the day off and go to the beach. Saturday I worked till six o'clock, showing 15 hours. Sunday came and the calls started coming and coming in. I actually gave myself three hours on the beach yesterday. When I do have free time, I want to just find a piece of nature, whether it's a walk in the woods with my dog or on the beach with my dog. That is what makes me happier.

If you weren't an agent, do you think you would still be a designer?

Yes. I would be an interior designer.

Does that background help you help your clients?

Absolutely. Actually right now I'm working with a couple of builders. And it's because I know a lot of my clients are coming from my presence on Instagram.

You're pretty pretty savvy with social media. Do you think that's contributed a lot to your success?

It definitely has helped. People know me. If you put your time in in real estate with or without social media, you're going to be successful. Now with social media, it's not just a call or a follow up, it's different parties who are just finding it online. That has definitely increased my business and it's validated who I am when I say I do design. People get it.

What is the best advice you've ever gotten, either personally or professionally?

I don't think I've been given a lot of advice. I think I've been told more than anything, I've been an inspiration for people. I think I could give people advice. I just know what it's like to bust your tail. Being a teenager, trying make it through college and now presenting myself and selling real estate the past few years. And it's really reinventing yourself. It's been a journey.

Would the younger Natalie be surprised to find you now in the Westhampton Beach area selling real estate?

I really thought that I would be doing interior design in New York City, but my life just evolved.