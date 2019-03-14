The Hamptons House the Giulianis Are Fighting Over in Divorce Court

Rudy, Rudy, Rudy. After a tangled mess of a contentious divorce from second wife Donna Hanover, you chose not to have a pre-nup when you married current wife Judi Nathan? This was her third marriage as well and it's now her second contested divorce. Mr. and Mrs. Giuliani are making headlines with their fighting over their own contentious contested divorce in court.

At issue in any divorce, of course, is the real estate owned by the couple. The Giulianis own two South Florida condos worth about $4 million, a $5.3 million condo at 45 East 66th Street, and this north-of-the-highway Water Mill place, which we suggest is worth about $3.5 million.

That's a shade over what the Giulianis reportedly paid for the place back in 2005. (Property Shark records show that the Giulianis are co-owners but not what they paid.) It's a Farrell house that was sold to them by Gary DePersia. On one acre, the 6000 square foot gambrel "sits on a perch high above the Southampton Polo Field, with the Atlantic gamboling along the horizon beyond," according to the Observer. Er, really? "Upstairs, Rudy and Judi will have a master suite that includes a sitting area with its own fireplace and terraces overlooking the ocean. (Well, first a horse farm, then the ocean, which has its good and bad sides.)" We're thinking no on the Atlantic gamboling.

As it happens, though, the property next door to the Giulianis' is for sale; the view is lovely and should be about the same from their property.

That property is asking $2.95 million; it too is on an acre of land but the house is smaller and older, which is why we think $3.5 or so is reasonable for the Giulianis' place.

Anyway, the Giulianis' house seems like a standard kind of Farrell: great room, paneled library, white marble counters in the kichen, staff quarters, and four bedrooms ensuite in addition to the master with sitting area. Finished lower level with media toom and wine cellar.

We'll be interested to see what happens to the place. Stay tuned.