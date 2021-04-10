In Contract: Westhampton Home on Moriches Bay, Modern Farmhouse on Sagg Main

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A Westhampton Beach estate located on a creek just off Moriches Bay, listed for $9.149 million, is among the properties to recently find buyers.

Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman had the listing on 28 Halsey Avenue, a 10,500-square-foot manor house that sits behind a gated entrance on a two-acre property.

“Custom built and sparing no expense, the classic shingle-style home is a study in understated elegance and luxe creature comforts,” Morabito said of the property, which went into contract on April 2.

Thoughtfully laid out and designed by the current owners, the house was designed with entertaining in mind. There is a a chef-grade kitchen, all in white, is billed as a suite with its informal living room, a formal dining and screened-in, informal dining space with fire pit and deck access.

A rich blue—said to be the owners’ favorite version of a Hamptons blue—is used in various ways throughout the home, from the double front door to the walls in the kitchen and informal living room. Wainscotting appears elsewhere in the living spaces, lending a Hamptons feel. We’re hoping the new buyers keep that look — it’s our fav

Morabito and his team have been busy. They facilitated two other homes going into contract recently.

An oceanfront home at 143 Dune Road in Westhampton Beach also inked a deal. The last ask: $7.999 million.

Designed by the renowned architect, Stewart Diston, and built by Rocco Lettieri, the home’s floor plan takes advantage of the ocean views. A wide entry foyer with a custom staircase leads to an open concept living space with an oversized great room featuring a contemporary fireplace, dining space and “a simple, yet elegant kitchen,” all of which overlooks the water and sandy beach.

With five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, the home’s second story is where you will find the master suite, which boasts a luxurious bathroom and a large deck for enjoying the ocean breezes.

There is also a heated gunite saltwater pool and and spa with a private pathway to the beach.

Morabito and his team also found buyers for 9A Brushy Neck Lane in Westhampton, located on a Moriches Bay inlet creek. The 1.76-acre property has a 6,632-square-foot shingle-style home with detached two-car garage with recreation loft, plus a dock and a heated gunite pool and spa. There are also several other outdoor amenities including an outdoor shower, a half-court, a Zen garden.

The last asking price, when it found a buyer on March 12, was $3.25 million.

Here’s what else has gone into contract recently:

614 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack

Last Ask: $11.95 million

Listing Broker: Bespoke

Set on 1.33 acres, this modern farmhouse abuts 36 acres of farmland. There are five bedrooms, five full and 2two half-bathrooms spread out over the newly-built 7,600-square-foot home designed by architect Glen Fries Associates and built by Burns Realty Development.

25 Sheppard Street, Quogue

Last Ask: $3.975 million

Listing Broker:Christopher Foglia, Compass

Rod Cummings of Coldwell Banker Beau Hulse Realty Group brought the buyers for this fully-renovated six-bedroom, six-bath home on 1.2 acres close to the water. “This well-appointed traditional home combines history, convenience, and privacy for luxury living,” according to the listing. The living room offers a fireplace that can be used as wood-burning or gas and separate formal dining room. The chef’s eat-in kitchen has a built-in breakfast area, large center island with seating and top-of-the-line appliances. A family room boasts multiple windows, cathedral ceilings and French Doors that lead out to the backyard.

36 Woodland, North Haven

Last Ask: $2.995 million

Listing Broker: Mala Sander, Corcoran

A 2,300-square-foot home in North Haven Manor features an open floor plan, marble-topped kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast bar, dining area, and great room with fireplace. There are two master suites and two amply-sized guest rooms, plus a newly installed extensive deck, heated gunite pool, and spa.

