A Hamptons home that was featured on the early seasons of Real Housewives of New York when it was owned by Jill Zarin and her husband, Bobby Zarin, is back on the market. The asking price is $6,995,000 for the two-acre Sag Harbor estate.

Douglas Elliman’s Nancy Pearson has the listing.

The current seller is Maria Elena Christensen, a former Miss Peru, who purchased the home from the Zarin in 2007 for $2.85 million. She let the Zarins use the home at 2296 Deerfield Road in during the summers of 2008 and 2009 at no cost, according to Douglas Elliman, which added that was the reason for the reduced purchase price.

While it has a Sag Harbor address, it is located centrally to Bridgehampton and Water Mill.

“Casa Maria,” as it is now known, is described as “a turn-key manor house” that offers six bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a game room and a full gym inside the home, as well a pool, a spa and a tennis court. In addition to a formal dining room with a wet bar that serves both the adjoining living room and dining room, there is a chef’s kitchen with lots of amenities and a large island for cooking and dining. There are also decks with awnings on all three levels.

“This house has been much loved and meticulously cared for,” says Pearson.

“The current owner completed a lot of renovation work to the original house, which included putting in an elegant double front door and landing, electronic gates, landscaping, and lighting throughout the grounds,” she says. “There is now surround sound throughout the house and the floors have been gorgeously redone, while wonderful sisal stair runners with stylist borders were added. Other new additions include mahogany built-ins in the screening room, a wet bar, upstairs laundry, and a water filtration system. Outdoors, there are gardens, lovely mahogany decks, and a new outdoor mahogany shower on the pool level, along with a beautiful blue stone patio around the pool.”

Records show developer Joe Farrell bought the vacant and built the home in 1999. Judith Grubman, an artist and jewelry designer from Palm Beach, bought it in 2002 for $1.485 million and she sold it to Bobby Zarin a year later for $1.85 million.

After the Zarin sold it — for a $1 million profit — they rented in the Hamptons. Bobby Zarin, who ran the Manhattan designer fabric store, Zarin Fabrics, died at the age of 71 from cancer in 2018.

Jill Zarin, who was a cast member on the first four seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City, splits her time between New York and Boca Raton, Florida, and owns a condo in Sag Harbor Village. She is currently on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club.

[Listing: 2296 Deerfield Road, Sag Harbor | Broker: Nancy Pearson, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

