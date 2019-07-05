Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

75 Moses Lane, Southampton

Open house: Saturday, July 6, 12:00PM - 2:00PM; Sunday, July 7, 11:00AM - 1:00PM

Ask: $4.995 million

Beds: 6

Baths: 7.5

Size: 0.51 of an acre; 6,200 square feet

Features: A new build with a trad exterior and modern interior. A huge great room, a ground floor master, and a covered rear patio with outdoor kitchen are some of the features of the main floor. Outside is a gunite pool with pavilion with fireplace. The lower level is finished with a media room, wet bar, gym, sauna and wine room.

119 Sandune Court, Sagaponack

Open house: Saturday, July 6, 1PM - 2:30PM

Ask: $6.5 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 4

Size: 0.95 of an acre; 5,500 square feet

Features: This architect designed contemporary featured great ocean and farm field views and includes deeded ocean access. There's a gunite pool and spa, along with a roof deck, and a master that takes up the entire third floor.

10 Sims Ave, Sag Harbor

Open house: Sunday, July 7, 1:00PM-3:00PM

Ask: $1.695 million

Beds: 3

Baths: 2.5

Size: 1.3 acre; 2,500 square feet

Features: This three-story house has been extensively renovated. The great room is on the second floor and includes the stylish kitchen, while the master suite takes up the entire third floor.