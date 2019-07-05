Behind The Hedges 05.07.2019 21:25 Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend
Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

July 05, 2019 By Laura Euler

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

75 Moses Lane, Southampton

Open house: Saturday, July 6, 12:00PM - 2:00PM; Sunday, July 7, 11:00AM - 1:00PM
Ask: $4.995 million
Beds:  6
Baths:  7.5
Size:  0.51 of an acre; 6,200 square feet
Features:  A new build with a trad exterior and modern interior. A huge great room, a ground floor master, and a covered rear patio with outdoor kitchen are some of the features of the main floor. Outside is a gunite pool with pavilion with fireplace. The lower level is finished with a media room, wet bar, gym, sauna and wine room.

119 Sandune Court, Sagaponack

Open house: Saturday, July 6, 1PM - 2:30PM
Ask: $6.5 million
Beds:  5
Baths:  4
Size:  0.95 of an acre; 5,500 square feet
Features: This architect designed contemporary featured great ocean and farm field views and includes deeded ocean access. There's a gunite pool and spa, along with a roof deck, and a master that takes up the entire third floor.

10 Sims Ave, Sag Harbor

Open house: Sunday, July 7, 1:00PM-3:00PM
Ask: $1.695 million
Beds:  3
Baths:  2.5
Size:  1.3 acre; 2,500 square feet
Features: This three-story house has been extensively renovated. The great room is on the second floor and includes the stylish kitchen, while the master suite takes up the entire third floor.

