Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

213 Kings Point Rd, East Hampton
Open house: Sunday, September 15, 10:00AM-11:30AM; Saturday, September 21, 1:00PM-3:00PM
Ask: $3.15 million
Beds: 3
Baths: 3
Size: 0.7 acre; 1,984 square feet
Features: This sweet vintage cottage could be renovated or expanded, or a new home built in its place. The views of Gardiners Bay are beautiful and unobstructed, and there is even a sandy beach.
Open house: Saturday, September 7, 12:00PM-2:00PM;
Ask: $2.8 million
Beds: 2
Baths: 2.5
Size: 0.24 acre; 1,950 square feet
Features: Historic 1834 Greek Revival home has been beautifully renovated. The backyard includes a fire pit and a gunite pool; there's also a legal cottage with living space, kitchenette and bath, as well as a shed. Another sitting area by the cottage includes a fountain.
133 & 135 Toylsome Lane, Southampton
Open house: Saturday, September 7, 11:00AM-1:00PM; Sunday, September 8, 1:00PM-3:00PM
Ask: $5.995 million
Beds: 6
Baths: 6.5
Size: 0.57 acre; 3,935 square feet
Features: Renovated compound with 4-bedroom main house and 2-bedroom guest house. Well located close in Gin Lane, the property includes a patio overlooking the gunite pool and a private terrace by the guest house. Room to add a garage, too.