Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

213 Kings Point Rd, East Hampton

Open house: Sunday, September 15, 10:00AM-11:30AM; Saturday, September 21, 1:00PM-3:00PM

Ask: $3.15 million

Beds: 3

Baths: 3

Size: 0.7 acre; 1,984 square feet

Features: This sweet vintage cottage could be renovated or expanded, or a new home built in its place. The views of Gardiners Bay are beautiful and unobstructed, and there is even a sandy beach.

49 Rysam Street, Sag Harbor

Open house: Saturday, September 7, 12:00PM-2:00PM;

Ask: $2.8 million

Beds: 2

Baths: 2.5

Size: 0.24 acre; 1,950 square feet

Features: Historic 1834 Greek Revival home has been beautifully renovated. The backyard includes a fire pit and a gunite pool; there's also a legal cottage with living space, kitchenette and bath, as well as a shed. Another sitting area by the cottage includes a fountain.

133 & 135 Toylsome Lane, Southampton

Open house: Saturday, September 7, 11:00AM-1:00PM; Sunday, September 8, 1:00PM-3:00PM

Ask: $5.995 million

Beds: 6

Baths: 6.5

Size: 0.57 acre; 3,935 square feet

Features: Renovated compound with 4-bedroom main house and 2-bedroom guest house. Well located close in Gin Lane, the property includes a patio overlooking the gunite pool and a private terrace by the guest house. Room to add a garage, too.