Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

118 West Prospect Street, Southampton

Open house: Sunday, April 28, 2PM - 3:30PM

Ask: $3.65 million

Beds: 6

Baths: 7.5

Size: 5700 square feet, 0.43 acres

Features: Modern minimalistic new build with simple clean lines and unusual design. High end appliances, smart home technology, gunite pool and spa, patio and decks, and a pool house with lounge, wet bar and bath.

30 Hand Lane, Amagansett

Open house: Saturday, April 27, 12:00 PM - 2PM

Ask: $3.295 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 3

Size: 1750 square feet, 0.27 acres

Features: Renovated in 2018, a cottage with beamed shiplap ceilings, new kitchen, master bedroom in new wing. Pool and pool house, patios, and pretty gardens abound outside, and location is close to town and beach.

23a Oakhurst Road, Shinnecock

Open house: Saturday, April 27, 3:30 PM - 5PM; Sunday, April 28, 12:00PM - 2PM

Ask: $1.75 million

Beds: 3

Baths: 3

Size: 1800 square feet, 0.17 acres

Features: Bayfront house high on a bluff with open Peconic views and its own sandy beach. Open floor plan with fireplace and double sliders opening to spacious deck. Property is equidistant between Southampton Village and the hamlet of Hampton Bays.