Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

275 Main Street, Sag Harbor

Open house: Saturday, June 8, 11:00AM-12:30PM

Ask: $2.695 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 3.5

Size: 2,300 square feet, 0.13 acre

Features: 1920s home over three levels right in the heart of the village. Front porch, detached garage in back as well as 32x12 gunite pool. Eat in kitchen with woodburning fireplace. The high-ceilingd basement, accessible from the interior as well as the exterior, could possibly be converted to living space.

52 Midway Road, Shelter Island

Open house: Saturday, June 8, 11:00AM-1:00PM

Ask: $1.9 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 2

Size: 1,842 square feet, 0.88 acre

Features: A classic 1908 farmhouse with 400 feet of waterfront and a dock with easy access to the harbor. The shingled house, with loads of charm, has plenty of upside potential.

38 Egypt Lane, East Hampton

Open house: Saturday, June 8, 11:00AM-1:00PM; Sunday, June 9, 11:00AM-1:00PM

Ask: $4.35 million

Beds: 3

Baths: 3

Size: 1,500 square feet, 0.80 acre

Features: Amazing location on the "high" side of the lane. Classic village house could be expanded or build new with pool and pool house. A block to the village and a half mile to the beach.