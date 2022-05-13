Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Among the Hamptons open houses this weekend is a Sagaponack home perfectly suited for summer. The home at 301 Merchants Path has everything you could need and more as well as a spacious, inviting interior. It is asking $6.3 million, for sale with Natascha Tillmanns of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Space is in abundance in the M & M Luxury Home constructed property with eight bedrooms, including a primary suite with a fireplace, two walk-in closets and an attached, covered balcony. The home features nine and a half bathrooms.

The rest of the 5,860-square-foot interior is composed of a double-height entryway, a stately living area with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a great room, a high-end kitchen and a living room, media room and wine cellar in the lower level.

French doors lead to the exterior of this 6.58-acre property, where buyers can enjoy a bluestone patio, heated gunite pool and spa, sunken tennis courts set in stone walls and rolling lawns. The outdoor living and dining spaces, plus the covered porch with a cozy lodge are perfect for outdoor entertaining. And ample storage is provided with two large barns and an attached three-car garage with heated tile floors and car lifts.

Some other amenities include energy-efficient geothermal heating and cooling throughout the home, as well as the close proximity to ocean beaches, harbors, vineyards and equestrian facilities.

An open house will be held on Saturday, May 14 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Looking for open houses on the North Fork? Check out our post on Saturday morning for more.

More Hamptons open houses this weekend:

173 Davids Lane, Watermill

Price: $15.995 million

Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Sunday, May 15, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here –>

12 Shady Path, Bridgehampton

Price: $4.495 million

Brokers: Hara Kang, Justin Agnello and James Keogh, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 14, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

68 Fresh Pond Road, Amagansett

Price: $9.999999 million

Brokers: William R. Stoecker and Paige Stoecker, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here –>

8 Quail Run, Hampton Bays

Price: $2.15 million

Brokers: Terry Thompson and Robert Landsiedel, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 14, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

78 Longwoods Lane, Springs

Price: $2.5 million

Brokers: Dawn Neway, Amy Nash and Diana Neway, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 14, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

20 Ridge Road, Wainscott

Price: $3.399 million

Broker: Stephanie Handley

Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15, 12 – 2 p.m.

2056 Montauk Highway, Amagansett

Price: $25 million

Brokers: Hyle Rosko, Marcy Braun and Alexandra McDevitt, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

121 Lee Avenue, Southampton

Price: $6.495 million

Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, May 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

1 North Surfside Avenue, Montauk

Price: $4.85 million

Broker: Michael Shultz, Corcoran

Saturday, May 14, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here –>

483 Middle Lane Highway, Noayc

Price: $4.995 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun and Toni-Ann Warren, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 14, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->

28 Ocean Ave, Hampton Bays

Price: $745,000

Broker: Doranne Phillips Telberg, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, May 15, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

39 Archibald Way, Sag Harbor

Price: $4.995 million

Broker: Mala Sandler, Corcoran

Sunday, May 15, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here –>

Check out past Hamptons open houses here.