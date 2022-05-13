Open Houses

Hamptons Open Houses Suited for Summer: A Sagg Home and More

Hamptons open houses
The home at 301 Merchants Path in Sagaponack is among those Hamptons open houses this weekend.
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

Among the Hamptons open houses this weekend is a Sagaponack home perfectly suited for summer. The home at 301 Merchants Path has everything you could need and more as well as a spacious, inviting interior. It is asking $6.3 million, for sale with Natascha Tillmanns of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Space is in abundance in the M & M Luxury Home constructed property with eight bedrooms, including a primary suite with a fireplace, two walk-in closets and an attached, covered balcony. The home features nine and a half bathrooms.

The rest of the 5,860-square-foot interior is composed of a double-height entryway, a stately living area with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a great room, a high-end kitchen and a living room, media room and wine cellar in the lower level.

French doors lead to the exterior of this 6.58-acre property, where buyers can enjoy a bluestone patio, heated gunite pool and spa, sunken tennis courts set in stone walls and rolling lawns. The outdoor living and dining spaces, plus the covered porch with a cozy lodge are perfect for outdoor entertaining. And ample storage is provided with two large barns and an attached three-car garage with heated tile floors and car lifts.

Some other amenities include energy-efficient geothermal heating and cooling throughout the home, as well as the close proximity to ocean beaches, harbors, vineyards and equestrian facilities.

An open house will be held on Saturday, May 14 from 12 to 2 p.m.

More Hamptons open houses this weekend:

 

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

173 Davids Lane, Watermill
Price: $15.995 million
Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Sunday, May 15, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here –>

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

12 Shady Path, Bridgehampton
Price: $4.495 million
Brokers: Hara Kang, Justin Agnello and James Keogh, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 14, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

68 Fresh Pond Road, Amagansett
Price: $9.999999 million
Brokers: William R. Stoecker and Paige Stoecker, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here –>

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

8 Quail Run, Hampton Bays
Price: $2.15 million
Brokers: Terry Thompson and Robert Landsiedel, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 14, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

78 Longwoods Lane, Springs
Price: $2.5 million
Brokers: Dawn Neway, Amy Nash and Diana Neway, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 14, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Stephanie Handley

20 Ridge Road, Wainscott
Price: $3.399 million
Broker: Stephanie Handley
Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15, 12 – 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

2056 Montauk Highway, Amagansett
Price: $25 million
Brokers: Hyle Rosko, Marcy Braun and Alexandra McDevitt, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 14, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

121 Lee Avenue, Southampton
Price: $6.495 million
Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, May 14, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Corcoran

1 North Surfside Avenue, Montauk
Price: $4.85 million
Broker: Michael Shultz, Corcoran
Saturday, May 14, 2 – 4 p.m.
See it here –>

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

483 Middle Lane Highway, Noayc
Price: $4.995 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun and Toni-Ann Warren, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 14, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

28 Ocean Ave, Hampton Bays
Price: $745,000
Broker: Doranne Phillips Telberg, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, May 15, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

hamptons open houses
Courtesy of Corcoran

39 Archibald Way, Sag Harbor
Price: $4.995 million
Broker: Mala Sandler, Corcoran
Sunday, May 15, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here –>

