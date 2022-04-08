Hamptons Open Houses Include Historic Water Mill Property

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Among the Hamptons open houses happening this weekend are two opportunities to see a large new home on a Water Mill property that features function, beauty and history. Located at 173 Davids Lane, this home is asking $15.995 million, represented by Doreen Atkins of Sotheby’s International Realty.

With seven bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms and 10,000 square feet, space is in abundance. Plus, right outside of the primary home is a 1760 antique landmark home situated on 1.55 acres. Said to be created and owned by a founding family, this structure is known to be the oldest Water Mill home.

The main home, built in 2014 by JC Construction has the first level with an entry foyer, a great room, a formal dining room and a library. Extra detail was put into the chef’s kitchen with Viking, Wolf, and Sub-Zero appliances. This level also has a living room with a stone fireplace, ideal for the colder months on the island.

On the second level, buyers will find the master suite with dual bathrooms and closets, additional guest bedrooms, a sitting room and a mahogany deck.

The lowest level of the home features a media room, staff quarters with a full bath, a game room, a gym, a sauna, plus a powder room and extra laundry room for practical needs.

Custom finishes, such as Carrera marble baths, wide-plank flooring, a leaded glass window, coffered ceilings, and Turkish limestone terraces make the space unique.

Outside, the beauty continues with expansive farm views, a pool house and a heated gunite pool.

Come see it for yourself Saturday, April 9, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, April 10, 12 to 2 p.m.



Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:



27 Palma Ter, East Hampton North

Price: $5.495 million

Brokers: Timothy Kelly and Martha Gundersen, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 9, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

482 North Magee Street, Tuckahoe

Price: $1.595 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 9, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

39 Hollow Lane, Westhampton

Price: $1.4 million

Brokers: Joseph Savio and Joanne Calandra, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

182 Kings Point Road, Springs

Price: $2.35 million

Brokers: Matthew Spratford and Michael Daly, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

14 Ridge Road, Shinnecock Hills

Price: $1.495 million

Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

55 Long Woods Lane, Springs

Price: $1.649 million

Brokers: Michael Petersohn and Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, April 9, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

242 Toylsome Lane, Southampton

Price: $5.25 million

Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, April 9, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1 Silver Beech Lane, Baiting Hollow

Price: $729,000

Broker: Anne Marie Foley, Corcoran

Saturday, April 9, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

129 Stoney Hill Road, Noyack

Price: $5.975 million

Brokers: Christopher J Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, April 9, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

34 High Street, Sag Harbor

Price: $4.7 million

Broker: Lawrence Ingolia, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->