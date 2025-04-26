A cherry blossom tree can be admired in the front yard of the mid-century ranch at 1820 Bay Shore Road, on the market for $1,099,000. It’s not technically on Greenport’s Cherry Blossom Petal Tour, which starts Saturday, but there is an open house there on Sunday.

Smell the sweet scent of spring and admire the blooming trees during the annual Cherry Blossom Festival Petal Tour in Greenport starting on Saturday, and then head over to some open houses.

The festival, which technically continues through the end of May, kicked off with a 5K Run for the Petals that starts at the Third Street Park and travels through the village’s cherry blossom-lined streets. Afterwards, there will be live entertainment.

Starting at noon, anyone can pick up a free map at participating villages to venture out on a self-guided walking tour of the village’s 300-plus cherry blossom trees of which there are eight varieties in the village: kwanzan cherry, pear, okame cherry, yoshino cherry, crabapple, snow goose cherry, sargent cherry, and red bud cherry.

Pink blossom-themed refreshments, gifts will be offered by vendors and interactive art events are planned.

Organized by the nonprofit AgroCouncil, which promotes education, awareness and conservation in farming communities, the festival benefits the Village of Greenport Tree Committee and the Village of Greenport Business Improvement District. The National Arbor Day Foundation has designated Greenport an official Tree City.

Among the open houses planned this weekend is one at a Queen Anne Victorian home, just steps from Main and Front Streets, surrounded by cherry blossoms. Built in 1897 and formerly Ruby’s Cove bed and breakfast, the house retains many of its architectural elements.

Asking $2.1 million, the home is listed with Kenneth and Barbara Poliwoda of the Poliwoda Team at Douglas Elliman, which is also sponsoring the Cherry Blossom Festival.

“This historic Victorian bed and breakfast is located on one of the finest streets in Greenport Village,” says Barbara Poliwoda. “There are some gorgeous original details mixed with some exquisite upgrades. With the cherry blossom trees surrounding this home, it’s a pure vision of beauty.”

An open house is being held Saturday, April 26 from 12 to 3 p.m.

“The cherry blossom festival is the perfect time to see not only the beauty of the water but of the land surrounding the village. It’s stunning,” Barbara Poliwoda continues.

Located at 151 Bay Avenue, the house offers five bedrooms, with three of them being en suites with front and back staircases, large parlor rooms and an updated kitchen.

A large barn is situated behind the pergola-covered courtyard. A drop-boat dock can be found at the end of Bay Avenue.

On Sunday, Deborah Kusa of Douglas Elliman is hosting an open house at 1820 Bay Shore Road, a 2,048-square-foot house within the Peconic Bay Estates, just minutes away from the village. The asking price: $1,099,000.

“Being part of a community that appreciates and promotes outdoor activities that focus on the natural beauty of the North Fork is one of many reasons that purchasing this home is a great opportunity,” says Kusa. “The location is ideal, nestled among estate-like homes, with access points to the beautiful bay nearby.”

The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home sits on a landscaped 0.4-acre lot with a beautiful cherry blossom tree in the front yard.

The original mid-century ranch boasts a two-story addition and deck. It begins with a spacious living room with a wood-burning fireplace and access to the deck, as well as a renovated kitchen with a six-burner gas range and a double oven. There is also a primary en suite on the main floor.

The property also features a 1,000-square-foot garage with a 200-AMP service and stairs to an unfinished full floor above.

The open house will be held Sunday, April 27 from 12 to 2 p.m.

