Sound Front Property Plus Other North Fork Open Houses

Cap off your weekend at this sound front East Marion property, one of the open houses happening on the North Fork this weekend. Located at 1380 The Strand and priced at $1.95 million, this home is represented by Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda of Douglas Elliman Realty.

The ample four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms are just the beginning of this 2,500-square-foot space. Inside the main area, there are two living rooms, each with its own fireplace to warm up the space. A kitchen and dining area are featured as well as an entrance foyer, mudroom, laundry room and full basement.

Outside on the 0.64-acre property buyers can make use of the two-car garage with plenty of storage. Plus, the luxury goes on as this home is part of the Pebble Beach Farms Private Community. Birch trees, open vista grass fields, tennis courts, basketball courts, and bocci courts bring together a balance of fun and beauty.

Come see the space on Sunday, April 10 from 12 to 2 p.m.



Other North Fork open houses this weekend:

8 Willow Street, Aquebogue

Price: $799,000

Broker: John Klupka, Douglas Elliman Realty

Saturday, April 9, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1 Silver Beech Lane, Baiting Hollow

Price: $729,000

Broker: Anne Marie Foley, Corcoran

Saturday, April 9, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1495 Village Lane, Orient

Price: $1.796 million

Broker: Lori M. Feilen, Town & Country Real Estate

Sunday, April 10, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

Looking for open houses on the South Fork? Check out our list.

