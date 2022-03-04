A Montauk Home With It All Plus Other Open Houses This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Luxury is at your fingertips with a Montauk home on the market this weekend. Located at 14 Maple Street, this property is listed for$14.5 million and represented by Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun and Daniel Mckay of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The incredible ocean views are not hard to come by in the six-bedroom property, one of the spaces being a junior primary suite with expansive scenery and a spa-like bathroom. Additionally, the home has a total of six full baths and two half baths, the primary with a freestanding tub, tile evoking a sandy beach and an outdoor rain shower.

With 8,423 square feet total, the home also features an open concept kitchen and living room. With four-inch marble countertops, a butlers pantry and a wet bar, this kitchen has everything a buyer may need. Between the living room and dining area, there is a double-sided gas fireplace and another in the second-story den.

What makes this space unique is the design with clean straight lines, a curved exterior staircase, Siberian oak flooring, plus expansive sliding glass doors with 180-degree Atlantic Ocean vistas.

On the exterior, there is a 2,500 square foot sandblasted Carrara marble patio surrounding the 45 foot heated saltwater gunite pool. And if that is not enough, there is a rooftop deck with a fire pit for extra entertainment space.

This space will be shown on Saturday, March 5, from 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:

38 Pheasant Close North, Southampton Village

Price: $8.895 million

Broker: Timothy Kelly, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

15 Willis Street, Southampton

Price: $1.599999 million

Broker: Pam Jackson, Corcoran

Saturday, March 5 11a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1122 Flying Point Road, Water Mill

Price: $6.5 million

Brokers: Debbie Brenneman, Charlie Esposito and Debbie Loeffler, Corcoran

Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1525 Noyac Path, Noyack

Price: $4.4 million

Broker: Vincent Frezzo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

482 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach Village

Price: $6.7 million

Broker: Jean-Marc Zarka, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 5, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

191 Rose Hill, Water Mill

Price: $6.195 million

Broker: Eve Combemale, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

10 Little Cobb Road, Water Mill

Price: $3.475 million

Broker: Leslie Reingold, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

41 Greenfield Road, Southampton

Price: $2.695 million

Brokers: Jennifer Reiner, Hamptons Estate Realty and Tom Cavallo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 5, 2 – 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

20 Cedar Point Road, Hampton Bays

Price: $4.95 million

Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, March 6, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->