A North Fork Farmhouse And Other Showings This Weekend

Find the perfect farmhouse for you this weekend on the North Fork. Located at 184 Twomey Avenue in Calverton, this 2016 renovated home is perfectly suitable for a family. Priced at $999,000, this home is represented by broker Codi Garcete of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Inside the 2,800-square-foot interior, buyers will find three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The gathering area of the home features a chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled flooring and quartz countertops, plus reclaimed barn beams in the dining space add to the farmhouse feel. With the Jotul wood stove, antique wide plank oak flooring and built-in bookcase, the living room is the perfect place to wind down.

Outside, on this 0.75-acre property, buyers get to make use of a one car garage, potting shed, storage tent, hen house and run. The landscaped patio area and pergola make for a wonderful entertainment area, and the vegetable garden, irrigation system and cobblestone-lined, oil and stone driveway make for an attractive but functional property.

Just minutes from the Long Island Expressway, surrounded by some of the North Fork’s most beautiful nature, this property will be shown Sunday, March 6, 12 to 3 p.m.

Other North Fork Open Houses This Weekend:

1695 Mill Creek Drive, Southold

Price: $1.795 million

Brokers: Justin Concannon and JoAnne Wind, Daniel Gale

Saturday, March 5, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1100 Haywaters Road, Cutchogue

Price: $959,000

Broker: Thomas Uhlinger, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

450 Middle Road, 3, Riverhead

Price: $569,000

Brokers: Priscilla Holloway and Christina Sanchez, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, March 6, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->