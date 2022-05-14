North Fork Open Houses: Orient Point Home for $2.25M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Start Saturday off with some of these North Fork open houses. In Orient, just a mile from the Cross Sound Ferry and Orient Beach State Park, this home is in a premier location. Placed at 1685 Lands End Road, this home is on the market for $2.25 million with Stephen Karl of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

With four bedrooms, two en suite and one with water views and a balcony, plus three and a half baths, the home has it all. The open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, sound views throughout, a wood-burning fireplace and a chef’s kitchen with Viking appliances and a Sub-Zero refrigerator.

Outside on the 0.92-acre property, there is a wrap-around deck surrounded by skillfully manicured landscaping. The home also features 2021 roofing, bathroom, hot water system, CAC and irrigation updates.

There is an open house Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Looking for open houses in the Hamptons? We’ve got you covered there, too.

Other North Fork Open Houses this weekend:



1260 The Crescent, East Marion

Price: $799,999

Broker: Eligio Ochoa Lopez, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, May 14, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here →

4260 Ole June Lane, Mattituck

Price: $2.695 million

Broker: Kelly Gatanas, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, May 14, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here →

1900 Paradise Shores Road, Southold

Price: $1.299 million

Brokers: Barbara Poliwoda and Kenneth Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, May 14, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here →

1055 Wood Lane, Peconic

Price: $1.499

Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate

Sunday, May 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

782 Reeves Avenue, Riverhead

Price: $1.29 million

Brokers: Barbara Poliwoda and Kenneth Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman

Sunday, May 15, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here →