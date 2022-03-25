This weekend’s Hamptons open houses include two chances to check out this transformed Victorian-style manse in Water Mill. Located at 10 Little Cobb Road, the home is on the market for $3.475 million. Leslie Reingold of Sotheby’s International Realty is representing the property.
Four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms can be found inside this 3,800-square-foot home. Two bedrooms are primary ensuite with bathrooms featuring Carrera marble tile.
In the main living area, there is a large eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, quartzite countertops and a walk-in pantry. There is also plenty of space for relaxing near the black stone-faced gas fireplace, looking out through the bay windows or sitting on the wrap-around porch.
Traditional and contemporary, the newly renovated home has unique touches such as Teonoak Select white oak floors and recessed lighting throughout. Some other amenities include a 1,300-square-foot basement, renovated electrical, plumbing, HVAC and nitrogen septic systems for environmentally friendly efficiency.
The 0.92 acres include a 16-by-36 heated gunite pool, plus a new irrigation system. Privacy is a priority with the cedar-panel fencing and automatic gate.
As an added bonus, location is everything considering this home is minutes from the Atlantic Ocean and Parrish Art Museum, surrounded by bustling Southampton and Bridgehampton.
This home will be shown Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27 from 12 to 2 p.m.
Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:
232 Gibson Lane, Sagaponack
Price: $28 million
Broker: Judi Desiderio, Town & Country Real Estate
Friday, March 25, 3 – 4 p.m. and Saturday, March 26, 11 – 12:30 p.m.
27 On The Bluff, North Haven Village
Price: $6.295 million
Broker: Korine M Konzet, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
86 Post Lane, Southampton Village
Price: $5.995 million
Brokers: Michaela Keszler and Paulina Keszler, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
92 Little Plains Road, Southampton Village
Price: $7.85 million
Brokers: Michaela Keszler and Paulina Keszler, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
56 Quogue Riverhead Road, Quogue
Price: $3.86 million
Broker: Lauren A Battista, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, March 26, 11 – 1 p.m.
151 Newtown Lane, East Hampton Village
Price: $4.899 million
Brokers: Priscilla Holloway and Brian Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, March 26, 11 – 1 p.m.
172 Mill Pond Lane, Water Mill
Price: $4.65 million
Brokers: Frederick A Wallenmaier, John Frangeskos and Peter Huffine, Corcoran
Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
199 Coopers Neck Lane, Southampton Village
Price: $37 million
Broker: Christopher J Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, March 26, 12 – 2 p.m.
15 Gardners Lane, Hampton Bays
Price: $2.295 million
Broker: Elizabeth Capozzoli, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, March 27, 12 – 2 p.m.
74 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton
Price: $1.595 million
Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
46 White Oak Lane, Southampton
Price: $3.995 million
Brokers: James K Peyton and John Frangeskos, Corcoran
Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
20 Cedar Point Road, Hampton Bays
Price: $4.95 million
Broker: Raphael Avigador, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, March 27, 1 – 3 p.m.
