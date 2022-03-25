Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This weekend’s Hamptons open houses include two chances to check out this transformed Victorian-style manse in Water Mill. Located at 10 Little Cobb Road, the home is on the market for $3.475 million. Leslie Reingold of Sotheby’s International Realty is representing the property.

Four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms can be found inside this 3,800-square-foot home. Two bedrooms are primary ensuite with bathrooms featuring Carrera marble tile.

In the main living area, there is a large eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, quartzite countertops and a walk-in pantry. There is also plenty of space for relaxing near the black stone-faced gas fireplace, looking out through the bay windows or sitting on the wrap-around porch.

Traditional and contemporary, the newly renovated home has unique touches such as Teonoak Select white oak floors and recessed lighting throughout. Some other amenities include a 1,300-square-foot basement, renovated electrical, plumbing, HVAC and nitrogen septic systems for environmentally friendly efficiency.

The 0.92 acres include a 16-by-36 heated gunite pool, plus a new irrigation system. Privacy is a priority with the cedar-panel fencing and automatic gate.

As an added bonus, location is everything considering this home is minutes from the Atlantic Ocean and Parrish Art Museum, surrounded by bustling Southampton and Bridgehampton.

This home will be shown Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:



232 Gibson Lane, Sagaponack

Price: $28 million

Broker: Judi Desiderio, Town & Country Real Estate

Friday, March 25, 3 – 4 p.m. and Saturday, March 26, 11 – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

Read more about this home on Behind The Hedges

27 On The Bluff, North Haven Village

Price: $6.295 million

Broker: Korine M Konzet, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

86 Post Lane, Southampton Village

Price: $5.995 million

Brokers: Michaela Keszler and Paulina Keszler, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

92 Little Plains Road, Southampton Village

Price: $7.85 million

Brokers: Michaela Keszler and Paulina Keszler, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

56 Quogue Riverhead Road, Quogue

Price: $3.86 million

Broker: Lauren A Battista, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, March 26, 11 – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

151 Newtown Lane, East Hampton Village

Price: $4.899 million

Brokers: Priscilla Holloway and Brian Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 26, 11 – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

172 Mill Pond Lane, Water Mill

Price: $4.65 million

Brokers: Frederick A Wallenmaier, John Frangeskos and Peter Huffine, Corcoran

Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

Read more about this home on Behind The Hedges

199 Coopers Neck Lane, Southampton Village

Price: $37 million

Broker: Christopher J Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, March 26, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

Read more about this home on Behind The Hedges

15 Gardners Lane, Hampton Bays

Price: $2.295 million

Broker: Elizabeth Capozzoli, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, March 27, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

74 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton

Price: $1.595 million

Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

46 White Oak Lane, Southampton

Price: $3.995 million

Brokers: James K Peyton and John Frangeskos, Corcoran

Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

20 Cedar Point Road, Hampton Bays

Price: $4.95 million

Broker: Raphael Avigador, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, March 27, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->