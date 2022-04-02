Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Looking for North Fork open houses to attend this weekend? Look no further. There are two wonderful opportunities this weekend to see this Greenport Village home, located at 301 6th Avenue. The property is represented by Paul Loeb of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and listed for $779,000.

Described as an updated vintage bungalow charmer, this home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. In the main area, buyers can enjoy a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room, a gourmet kitchen with a Wolf range and a Sub-Zero refrigerator, plus a full basement with seven-foot ceilings.

Classic design features bring character to this home, specifically the Ann Sacks kitchen and bath tile, original molding and hardwood flooring throughout.

As for storage, this space has plenty with a standup attic and a detached garage.

Minutes from village shops, restaurants and New York City transportation, this home has everything North Fork buyers could need.

It will be shown on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:

37 Randall Road, Wading River

Price: $569,000

Broker: Daniel Olivo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

56861 Private Road B, Southold

Price: $1.295 million

Brokers: Regan Battuello and Cheryl Schneider, Daniel Gale

Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday, April 3, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

1207 Birds Eye Road, Orient

Price: $3.5 million

Broker: Lori M. Feilen, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1722 Main Road, Jamesport

Price: $675,000

Broker: Rene Giacobbe, Daniel Gale

Saturday, April 2, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

8 Willow Street, Aquebogue

Price: $799,000

Broker: John Klupka, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, April 3, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

184 Phillips Lane, Aquebogue

Price: $1.295 million

Broker: Dolores Peterson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, April 3, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1655 Lake Drive, Southold

Price: $1.2 million

Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate

Sunday, April 3, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

Looking for open houses on the South Fork? Check out our list.

