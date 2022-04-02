Looking for North Fork open houses to attend this weekend? Look no further. There are two wonderful opportunities this weekend to see this Greenport Village home, located at 301 6th Avenue. The property is represented by Paul Loeb of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and listed for $779,000.
Described as an updated vintage bungalow charmer, this home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. In the main area, buyers can enjoy a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room, a gourmet kitchen with a Wolf range and a Sub-Zero refrigerator, plus a full basement with seven-foot ceilings.
Classic design features bring character to this home, specifically the Ann Sacks kitchen and bath tile, original molding and hardwood flooring throughout.
As for storage, this space has plenty with a standup attic and a detached garage.
Minutes from village shops, restaurants and New York City transportation, this home has everything North Fork buyers could need.
It will be shown on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from 12 to 2 p.m.
Other North Fork open houses this weekend:
37 Randall Road, Wading River
Price: $569,000
Broker: Daniel Olivo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
56861 Private Road B, Southold
Price: $1.295 million
Brokers: Regan Battuello and Cheryl Schneider, Daniel Gale
Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday, April 3, 2 – 4 p.m.
1207 Birds Eye Road, Orient
Price: $3.5 million
Broker: Lori M. Feilen, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
1722 Main Road, Jamesport
Price: $675,000
Broker: Rene Giacobbe, Daniel Gale
Saturday, April 2, 12 – 3 p.m.
8 Willow Street, Aquebogue
Price: $799,000
Broker: John Klupka, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, April 3, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
184 Phillips Lane, Aquebogue
Price: $1.295 million
Broker: Dolores Peterson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, April 3, 12 – 2 p.m.
1655 Lake Drive, Southold
Price: $1.2 million
Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate
Sunday, April 3, 12 – 2 p.m.
