Check Out This North Haven Waterfront Home Plus More Hamptons Open Houses

The waterfront view from 14 West Drive on North Haven
Courtesy Sotheby’s International Realty

Among the long list of properties to see this weekend at open houses is a waterfront home on North Haven. Located at 14 West Drive and priced at $8.995 million, this home is being represented by Barbara L. Bornstein of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The interior consists of two bedrooms, three bathrooms, plus a living room with a fireplace, dining area and a full open kitchen. The screened-in porch brings nature inside, while also providing an oasis during the colder months transforming into a glass exterior.

What makes this property extra special is beyond the 2,380 square feet inside. Outside, this property has 200 feet of frontage to Genet Creek, the only deepwater inlet in this area. With space for a 40-foot boat, this property is the ideal place to harbor.

Additionally, the 1.4 acres holds a sunken all-weather tennis court. This private community, North Haven Shores, provides buyers with a bay beach and is just a quick trip from Sag Harbor Village.

The home will be shown Saturday, April 16 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:

Courtesy of Corcoran

61 Henry Road, Southampton
Price: $1.495 million
Brokers: Nancy Costello and Karen Flynn, Corcoran
Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

636 North Sea Mecox Road, North Sea
Price: $10 million
Brokers: Jared Schwadron, Sara Goldfarb and Tal Alexander, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

94 Post Lane, Southampton Village
Price: $4.95 million
Brokers: Michaela Keszler and Paulina Keszler, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

2244 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor
Price: $4.6 million
Broker: Holly Hodder, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, April 16, 12 – 2 p.m.
Courtesy of Corcoran

82 North Cartwright Road, Shelter Island
Price: $1.95 million
Broker: Rebbecca M Shafer, Corcoran
Saturday, April 16, 12 – 2 p.m.
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

6 Tarpon Road, East Quogue
Price: $1.1 million
Brokers: Lisa Cea and Dianne Tupper, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, April 16, 12 – 2 p.m.
Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

107 Stoney Hill Road, Sag Harbor
Price: $5.295 million
Brokers: Lori Lambert and Steven Zellman (Zellman Lambert Team), Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17, 12 – 2 p.m.
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

412 Hedges Lane, Sagaponack
Price: $9.6 million
Brokers: Linda Haugevik and Regina Cinga, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, April 16, 12 – 3 p.m.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

12 Appaloosa Court, East Hampton North
Price: $1.795 million
Broker: JB Jose B DosSantos, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, April 16, 1 – 3 p.m.
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

14 Maple Street, Montauk
Price: $14.5 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun and Daniel Mckay, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, April 16, 1 – 3 p.m.
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

15 Gardeners Lane, Hampton Bays
Price: $2.295 million
Broker: Elizabeth Cappozzzoli, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, April 16, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

943 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton
Price: $2.595 million
Broker: Jenny Landey, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, April 17, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Looking for North Fork open houses? Check out our list on Saturday morning. 

