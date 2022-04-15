Check Out This North Haven Waterfront Home Plus More Hamptons Open Houses

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Among the long list of properties to see this weekend at open houses is a waterfront home on North Haven. Located at 14 West Drive and priced at $8.995 million, this home is being represented by Barbara L. Bornstein of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The interior consists of two bedrooms, three bathrooms, plus a living room with a fireplace, dining area and a full open kitchen. The screened-in porch brings nature inside, while also providing an oasis during the colder months transforming into a glass exterior.

What makes this property extra special is beyond the 2,380 square feet inside. Outside, this property has 200 feet of frontage to Genet Creek, the only deepwater inlet in this area. With space for a 40-foot boat, this property is the ideal place to harbor.

Additionally, the 1.4 acres holds a sunken all-weather tennis court. This private community, North Haven Shores, provides buyers with a bay beach and is just a quick trip from Sag Harbor Village.

The home will be shown Saturday, April 16 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:

61 Henry Road, Southampton

Price: $1.495 million

Brokers: Nancy Costello and Karen Flynn, Corcoran

Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

636 North Sea Mecox Road, North Sea

Price: $10 million

Brokers: Jared Schwadron, Sara Goldfarb and Tal Alexander, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

94 Post Lane, Southampton Village

Price: $4.95 million

Brokers: Michaela Keszler and Paulina Keszler, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

2244 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor

Price: $4.6 million

Broker: Holly Hodder, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, April 16, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

82 North Cartwright Road, Shelter Island

Price: $1.95 million

Broker: Rebbecca M Shafer, Corcoran

Saturday, April 16, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

6 Tarpon Road, East Quogue

Price: $1.1 million

Brokers: Lisa Cea and Dianne Tupper, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, April 16, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

107 Stoney Hill Road, Sag Harbor

Price: $5.295 million

Brokers: Lori Lambert and Steven Zellman (Zellman Lambert Team), Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

412 Hedges Lane, Sagaponack

Price: $9.6 million

Brokers: Linda Haugevik and Regina Cinga, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, April 16, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

12 Appaloosa Court, East Hampton North

Price: $1.795 million

Broker: JB Jose B DosSantos, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, April 16, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

14 Maple Street, Montauk

Price: $14.5 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun and Daniel Mckay, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, April 16, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

15 Gardeners Lane, Hampton Bays

Price: $2.295 million

Broker: Elizabeth Cappozzzoli, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, April 16, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->

943 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton

Price: $2.595 million

Broker: Jenny Landey, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, April 17, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

