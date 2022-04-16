Open Houses

Historic Jamesport Abode, Plus More North Fork Open Houses

North Fork open houses
Courtesy of Daniel Gale

What better way to start your Saturday, than at a Jamesport open house?

On the market for $1.295 million, and located at 1246 Main Road, this property is represented by Jon Tomlinson of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a washer, a dryer, geothermal heating and central air and a chef’s kitchen with pristine appliances, this home possesses everything a buyer may need. 

However, what makes it unique from other homes is the character. As the original site of historic George Tuthill’s homestead, this 1.76-acre property has a horse-watering well in front. Originally built in 1938, this cedar-shingled home still has the original hardwood floors, craftsman wood molding and stairs.

Outside, there is room for growth, with space for a pool despite the outdoor patio.

Additionally, storage is possible in the property’s two-car garage.

This home will be shown on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:

Courtesy of Daniel Gale

10 North Midway Road, Shelter Island
Price: $1.375 million
Broker: Linda McCarthy, Daniel Gale
Saturday, April 16, 12 – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

North Fork open houses

7120 North Bayview Road, Southold
Price: $849,000
Brokers: Barbara Poliwoda and Kenneth Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 16, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale

82 North Cartwright Road, Shelter Island
Price: $1.95 million
Broker: Tina Marika Kaasik, Daniel Gale
Saturday, April 16, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Looking for South Fork open houses? Check out our list.

