Historic Jamesport Abode, Plus More North Fork Open Houses

What better way to start your Saturday, than at a Jamesport open house?

On the market for $1.295 million, and located at 1246 Main Road, this property is represented by Jon Tomlinson of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a washer, a dryer, geothermal heating and central air and a chef’s kitchen with pristine appliances, this home possesses everything a buyer may need.

However, what makes it unique from other homes is the character. As the original site of historic George Tuthill’s homestead, this 1.76-acre property has a horse-watering well in front. Originally built in 1938, this cedar-shingled home still has the original hardwood floors, craftsman wood molding and stairs.

Outside, there is room for growth, with space for a pool despite the outdoor patio.

Additionally, storage is possible in the property’s two-car garage.

This home will be shown on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:



10 North Midway Road, Shelter Island

Price: $1.375 million

Broker: Linda McCarthy, Daniel Gale

Saturday, April 16, 12 – 1 p.m.



7120 North Bayview Road, Southold

Price: $849,000

Brokers: Barbara Poliwoda and Kenneth Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 16, 12 – 2 p.m.



82 North Cartwright Road, Shelter Island

Price: $1.95 million

Broker: Tina Marika Kaasik, Daniel Gale

Saturday, April 16, 12 – 2 p.m.

