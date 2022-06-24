Must-See Hamptons Open Houses After the Summer Solstice

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Hamptons open houses this weekend:

Summer has officially begun and you should be spending it in a prime Hamptons location. This home on Quiogue is just that. Located on the Quantuck Bay, the home at 35 Homans Avenue is on the market for $7.25 million with Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman.

Space is in abundance with the six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three half-bathrooms in this single-family home. With loads of windows for ideal natural light, the summertime sunshine shines from the outside in making for a chic, bright interior. The 5,396 square feet space has a central air conditioning system to keep it cool on warmer summer days, and a security system for safety.

Outside, the 1.53 acres do not disappoint. A heated pool is only the start, the deep-water dock and southwest exposure make for beautiful sunset views and dock rights for the buyer’s convenience.

This home will be shown on Saturday, June 25 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Looking for open houses on the North Fork? Check out our list on Saturday morning.

Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:

27 Montauk Highway, East Hampton

Price: $4.995 million

Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here →

12 Sammys Beach Road, East Hampton

Price: $1.495 million

Broker: Keri A Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here →

10 Bayview Drive, Hampton Bays

Price: $3.199 million

Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

4 Semaphore Road, East Hampton

Price: $2.295 million

Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday, June 26, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here →

59 Whalebone Landing Road, North Sea

Price: $1.749 million

Brokers: Therese Piamenta and Timothy Kelly, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

873 Noyack Road, Southampton

Price: $1.475 million

Brokers: Nancy C. Mcgann and Emily J. King, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, June 25, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here →

35 Woodlawn Avenue, East Mauritius

Price: $962,000

Brokers: Letticia Lettieri and Bill Carroll, Corcoran

Saturday, June 25, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here →

5 Jasons Lane, Northwest Woods

Price: $2.995 million

Brokers: Priscilla Holloway and Clare Kirwan, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 25, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

See it here →

67 Scotts Landing Road, North Sea

Price: $4.495 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 25, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

See it here →

121 Lee Avenue, Southampton

Price: $6.495 million

Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, June 25, 1 – 3 p.m. and Sunday, June 26, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here →