Hamptons Real Estate Veteran John Healey Joins Saunders

John Healey, a top-producing real estate agent in the Hamptons with over 26 years of experience, has joined Saunders & Associates.

“John’s extensive knowledge of the Hamptons real estate market and his commitment to providing exceptional service to his clients make him an ideal addition to our team,” said Andrew Saunders, the founder and president of Saunders & Associates, in an announcement. “We are confident that he will help us continue to provide our clients a higher form of realty.”

“I love the vibrance and culture they have built in the office and between agents,” said Healey, who has spent the last eight years at Sotheby’s International Realty’s Bridgehampton brokerage.

Bridgehampton will remain his home base, working out of the Saunders office on Main Street.

“That sense of team is special and is something I knew I wanted to be part of. Making connections and building relationships has driven my real estate career and today, joining Saunders & Associates is the best way for me to continue supporting my clients and customers,” he said.

“I’ve always held John‘s work ethic in high regard, and I’m eager to collaborate with him to elevate his personal brand and provide exceptional service to his clients,” said Steve Glick, the senior vice president of advertising and marketing.

He will work with the firm’s award-winning marketing department.

“Today, there are more ways than ever to market a Hamptons property, and it requires savvy, support, and creativity to cut through the noise. That’s what Saunders does best and why I am so excited to join the firm,” Healey said.

“Branding is vital to business success and supporting the brand is critical to growth within the brand. I don’t want to stop growing,” he added.

Among his listings at Saunders is Sagaponack’s 397 Sagg Main Street, a historic 4.5-acre estate now asking $18.9 million.

