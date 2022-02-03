Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Our Real Estate Odds & Ends column offers some Hamptons real estate-related news:

Mala Sander’s New Website

Over at the Corcoran Group, Mala Sander + Team just launched a new website malasander.com. It’s an access point for clients and prospective clients to explore listings, as well as all the resources Sander’s team offers, all in one place, from “Mala’s Hamptons Muse-letter,” blog posts, neighborhood guides, social media, etc.

We hear they also planning to offer feature listings from around the globe through membership of the International Luxury Alliance. Definitely check it out.

DestinationHaus Expanding

DestinationHaus, a five-year-old family-owned-and-run business based in Montauk, is opening its second location in Westport, Connecticut this month.

Sisters Kendra Vellante and Carlyn Vellante, along with their mother Laureen Vellante, own the gallery and home decor store that works with select destinations from around the world. The business supports local communities and artisans to offer one-of-a-kind items from around the world. Tabletop items were always a specialty in their shop and the business has grown and now creates unique outdoor picnic experiences.

The Westport location will be at 56 Riverside Avenue. Stay tuned to their Instagram page @destination.haus for more details.

Tim Davis Named Co-President of Parrish Board

The Parrish Art Museum recently announced its new board leadership as the museum enters its 10th anniversary in its Herzog & de Meuron-designed building in Water Mill. Timothy G. Davis of Corcoran was named co-president with Sean Cohan.

Davis, whose real estate career spans 42 years, has been a museum trustee since 2003, serving as secretary and as a member of the nominating and governance committee and the capital campaign steering committee. His wife, Susan, has served for many years as the co-chair of the annual Spring Fling.

Cohan, the Chief Growth Officer and President, International, at Nielsen (NYSE – NLSN), a global media measurement and data analytics company, has been a member of the Parrish board since 2017.

“All of us have profound ties to the region and the Parrish. As we embark upon the Museum’s 125th anniversary and the 10th year in our iconic building, we are strengthening our commitment to the year-round, local communities, and continue to serve our members and visitors from around the world,” Davis and Cohan said in a statement. “The Parrish Board looks forward to building on the deep dedication and investment of past board leadership and the transformative tenure of recent Director, Kelly Taxter. Shortly, we will be commencing a search for the next Director of the Museum and are committed to welcoming and supporting their vision.”

Hamptons Real Estate News

