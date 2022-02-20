Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The dash for summer rentals in the Hamptons is certainly on. Among some of the most exclusive, and therefore priciest, rentals available for the 2022 summer season is a stunning oceanfront retreat in a prime Bridgehampton location.

“This incredible oceanfront home on prestigious Dune Road presents a rare opportunity to enjoy the ultimate Hamptons experience this summer,” said Douglas Elliman’s Catherine Juracich, who is co-listing the home with Hedgerow Exclusive Properties.

The newly constructed Hamptons summer rental is priced at $975,000 for August through Labor Day.

“Touting show-stopping ocean and bay views, and a ton of amenities, this home was built for entertaining with over 8,000 square feet of living space. It’s an easy home to fall in love with — once you go oceanfront, it’s hard to go back! With incredibly low inventory in the Hamptons, this is truly a dream opportunity,” she says.

The 1.65-acre estate boasts 176 feet of ocean frontage and offers 360-degree views from the Atlantic Ocean to Mecox Bay.

Designed by Mark C. Matthews Architecture of Southampton, in collaboration with Francis D’Haene of the NEw York-based D’Apostrophe Design Inc., the layout maximizes the views. With an open floor plan, the main level includes the living room, dining area, and kitchen — all with distinctive and stylish purple stylings throughout.

There are a total of eight bedrooms and eight full and two half baths and five ensuite bedrooms can be found on the main level.

“Optimally positioned on the second level, the spacious primary suite showcases spectacular ocean vistas,” the listing says. An additional ensuite bedroom and large office space are also found on the second floor.

The lower level, with a full walk-out, provides additional entertaining space. A recreational room and an additional bedroom suite are located here.

An outdoor deck surrounds the heated, gunite pool on the ocean side of the property, allowing for full ocean views. A private path also leads down to the sandy beach.

For anyone with the dough, this is the spot to be for August.

[Listing: 15 Dune Road, Bridgehampton | Brokers: Catherine Juracich, Douglas Elliman & Hedgerow Exclusive Properties] GMAP



