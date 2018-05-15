Get More for Your Money with a Handsome Shelter Island New Build

One of these days Shelter Island is going to be the next Sag Harbor or Montauk, we know it. It has all the charm, it's off the beaten path (although apparently people who've never been there think it's a long ferry ride, sheesh), and probably most importantly, offers much lower prices than the mainland. There are bargains to be had.

We couldn't call this new build a bargain, exactly, because it is $4 million. However, compared to the same thing in Bridgehampton? Bargain. If you can even find a new build on 3.25 acres there, it will be at least $3 million more. It's represented by James Peyton, Seth Madore, and Rebecca Shafer at Corcoran.

Generous acreage is just the start of this property, along with "extensive outdoor entertaining areas". The exterior is pleasing--it's nice to see a house that's Federal in style rather than the ubiquitous semi-shingle-style or modern. (We suggest the buyer remove the odd gingerbread bits in the middle dormer.)

Indoors, there's 5500 square feet of living space, including a living room that is three stories tall, with abundant light from tall windows.

There are five bedrooms and 5.5 baths. The interiors are the usual nice Hamptons new-build stuff: all white, nice millwork and built-ins, and marble kitchen and baths.

We do like the expansive upstairs landing for an additional sitting area.

The basement offers a full bath with backyard egress and an additional 2,800 square feet that could be finished for rec rooms, a media room and a gym.

Out back, a large deck overlooks the gunite pool surrounded with bluestone patio. There's also a pool cabana with pergola and outdoor shower.

For more, click here. 1 Dering Woods Lane, Shelter Island