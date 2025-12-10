High-Design Bridgehampton Estate Lists for $8.995M

Doug Bocchino of Bocchino Theisen Builders completed 5,932-square-foot residence at 699 Butter Lane in Bridgehampton in 2020.

In Bridgehampton, a custom-built modern estate, asking $8.995 million, offers a rare collaboration of highly regarded Hamptons design talents.

“There is truly nothing done to this level of quality on the market in the under $10 million price range right now,” says Tyler Whitman of The Agency, who, with Randi Ball, is representing the residence at 699 Butter Lane.

Completed by the owner himself, Doug Bocchino of Bocchino Theisen Builders, the 5,932-square-foot shingled home at 699 Butter Lane stands out from typical spec builds.

“The house was designed by a trio of The Hamptons’ most iconic talents, and the builder is the owner himself, which speaks volumes about the quality and care put into every detail. Having LaGuardia on the landscape design, Michael Del Pierro on interior design, and architecture by Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects all constructed by Bocchino Theisen Builders is a testament to the home’s exceptional craftsmanship. This home is for buyers with a high level of taste who have dreamed of owning a Hamptons home in farm country that is ready for the cover of a magazine.”

Set on a hedged and ultra-private 0.93-acre lot, the six-bedroom, six-bath house enjoys farm field views.

Purposefully designed for wellness-focused living, the residence features a private spa level with a sauna, steam room and dedicated massage space, along with refined indoor-outdoor areas that create a seamless sense of calm and privacy throughout the home.

The home begins with a foyer that leads into two wings, first the refined living room with 25-foot ceilings and a gallery-like, open-concept layout flooded with natural light. A fireplace anchors the space, while the kitchen is located at the opposite end of the communal space with a large island and an adjacent dining area. A powder room and a laundry room can be found nearby.

Sliding glass doors lead out onto a covered deck that overlooks the backyard and pool area, tucked into the lush, private landscape.

The second wing on the first floor holds a family room and an en suite bedroom.

Up on the second level, there is a sitting area off the staircase landing. Down one hall are two en suite bedrooms, while the primary bedroom suite commands a very private space off the sitting room.

The primary suite is broken up into three spaces: the sleeping chamber, the walk-in closet and the bathroom area, all accessed down two corridors. A wall of glass in the sleeping chamber reveals a balcony to look out onto the property. The primary bathroom includes a water closet, a massive, tiled walk-in shower, a standalone tub and dual sinks.

Down on the lower level, the wellness space with that massage room and a bathroom can be found, along with a family room and a recreation room.

Outside, just a few steps from the main house, a two-car garage and a separate pool house with a family room, a wet bar, a bedroom with several closets and a full bathroom.

Built in 2020, this is the first time the property has ever been offered for sale.

