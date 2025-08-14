The Next Generation of Hamptons Real Estate: Dimitri Simonovic Leads the Rise of BioLuxury

In a market defined by legacy and luxury, Dimitri Simonovic is charting a new course where high-performance living meets elevated design. As a standout voice in the next generation of Hamptons real estate, Simonovic isn’t just selling properties, he’s selling a lifestyle rooted in wellness, clarity, and intention.

An East Hampton Village native, Simonovic brings more than local knowledge. He brings perspective. Specializing in optimizing investment properties and applying cutting-edge marketing strategies, his approach is both strategic and deeply personal.

He calls his philosophy BioLuxury, a new standard for luxury living where wellness and performance are not perks, but pillars. In Simonovic’s world, features like saunas, cold plunges, red light rooms, sleep sanctuaries, and dedicated court time aren’t amenities; they’re essentials.

“There’s been a massive shift,” he says. “People aren’t just asking how a home looks. They want to know how it feels, how it functions and how it supports their well-being.”

That insight comes from experience. With a background in business and tourism, as well as previous roles in cooperative and commercial sales, Simonovic has led high-performing teams, managed multi-property portfolios and consistently delivered value through strong client relationships, market analysis and process optimization. His skill in client service and negotiation has helped secure high-value acquisitions, always with a focus on long-term partnerships.

Now working with The Agency Hamptons, Simonovic is part of a new generation of agents drawn to a more collaborative and lifestyle-focused approach to real estate. Surrounded by like-minded peers and supported by a brokerage known for its design-forward sensibility, he continues to push boundaries in how luxury homes are marketed and sold.

His clients, ranging from elite athletes and wellness entrepreneurs to design-savvy investors, are drawn to his ability to speak their language and anticipate their needs. Simonovic is currently developing original content and storytelling tools to showcase properties in ways that resonate with this performance-minded audience, combining cinematic style with a focus on health-forward living.

“Your home deserves more than a listing,” he explains. “It deserves a story, one that inspires the right buyer to feel it before they see it.”

Simonovic lives the wellness-first mindset he promotes, beginning most days with a 5 a.m. wake-up and cold plunge, grounding his brand in discipline, clarity and authenticity. Outside of real estate, he finds joy being fully immersed in the natural beauty of the East End, swimming, surfing, biking, and exploring, while staying active through sports like padel and tennis, and trying just about every workout class offered. He shares much of this lifestyle with his 7-year-old son, instilling in him a love for nature, movement and community. Whether it’s attending local events or supporting causes close to home, he stays deeply connected to the Hamptons he proudly calls home.

As a first-generation American of Montenegrin descent, his worldview is shaped by both local roots and global perspective. He often travels to visit family, explore new cultures, and keep a pulse on emerging markets and global lifestyle trends.

With an eye for design, a head for strategy, and a heart for service, Simonovic is redefining what luxury means in the Hamptons. He is blending tradition with forward-thinking in a way that feels distinctly of the moment and built to last.

Contact Dimitri Simonovic at dimitri.simonovic@theagencyre.com, call (631)-377-6003, follow him on Instagram @dimitrihamptons or visit www.theagencyhamptons.com.