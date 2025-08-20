Amagansett North: One of the Smartest Hamptons Markets Right Now

Two pools, a spa, an outdoor kitchen and expansive terraces complete the resort-style setting at 39 Timber Trail in Amagansett.

As oceanfront enclaves continue to command attention, a shift is underway. Buyers seeking privacy, land and long-term value are increasingly looking north of the highway, particularly in Amagansett North and the Bell Estate. With limited luxury inventory, properties like 39 Timber Trail are attracting serious interest.

Momentum in the Market

The Hamptons real estate market remains strong. In early 2025, the median sale price rose to $2.04 million, up 13% year-over-year. Amagansett is seeing a notable uptick as well. In Q1, closed sales jumped from 7 to 22, while the median listing price reached $3.5 million, up more than 10%, according to Business Insider, Rocket Homes and Miller Samuel reports.

Why Amagansett North Stands Out

Among the inland neighborhoods on the South Fork, Amagansett North offers a rare combination of privacy and convenience. Larger parcels, protected landscapes and quiet roads define the area, yet the town, farm stands, ocean beaches and bay access are all just minutes away.

“At 39 Timber, you get over two acres that back up to a reserve, and you’re still five minutes to everything,” says Dana Trotter, Managing Partner of The Agency Hamptons and listing agent for the property. “It offers true privacy without feeling remote.”

A leader in Hamptons luxury real estate for more than two decades, Trotter is known for her strategic insight, refined taste and deep local knowledge. Her listings consistently reflect a lifestyle-driven approach, and 39 Timber Trail is no exception.

Inside 39 Timber Trail

Developed by Larry Kane, this gated modern estate spans over 10,000 square feet and sits on more than two acres of land. Natural materials like cedar siding and Ipe decking blend with walls of glass to create a seamless indoor-outdoor connection.

The main level features a showpiece Henrybuilt kitchen with a prep kitchen, vaulted living and dining areas, and a private first-floor suite. Upstairs, en suite bedrooms open to private balconies, while the guest wing and finished lower level provide space for entertaining and relaxing. Two pools, a spa, an outdoor kitchen and expansive terraces complete the resort-style setting.

The Bottom Line

New construction in Amagansett North is rare, especially at this level of scale and design. As Trotter puts it, “It checks every box. The design, the setting, the amenities. It’s a special property that’s both an incredible place to live and a smart long-term investment.”

Explore 39 Timber Trail

To schedule a private showing or learn more about 39 Timber Trail, contact Dana Trotter at The Agency Hamptons. 631-379-3236, dana.trotter@theagencyre.com or view the full listing.

