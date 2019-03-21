This Hill Street Compound Is Just Completely Charming

This sweet 1880 cottage, in Southampton Village on the south side of Hill Street, is simply delightful. From the hedged entrance with gate, to the copper beech tree, to the brick terrace, vegetable gardens and picket fences, it's all sweet outside. Hidden out back, though, is the property's best feature: a completely separate, legal guest cottage with its own C/O.

Inside the main house, you'll find old beamed ceilings, an updated kitchen, and a really inviting sunroom, along with four bedrooms and four bathrooms on three floors. The two bedroom cottage also sports two bathrooms. Beyond the cottage is a gunite pool. There's also an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, a grill, and a "lobster and corn range." In all, there's 3365 square feet of space set on 0.56 of an acre.

Asking price for the property, listed by Ann Ciardullo and Keith Green at Sotheby's, is $3.4 million, which we think is extremely realistic.

For more, click here. 268 Hill Street, Southampton