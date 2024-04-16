Hilltop Montauk Residence Asks Nearly $15 Million

The 1.74-acre property at 283 Old Montauk Highway in Montauk includes an 8,200-square-foot house with ocean views, pool and putting green.

Perched on a hilltop, this Montauk home offers 180-degree ocean views and the 1.74-acre property affords the ultimate privacy. Represented by Eve Combemale of Sotheby’s International Realty, the listing is asking $14,995,000.

Located moments from Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, the gates to the property at 283 Old Montauk Highway swing open to reveal a long driveway that leads past the putting green and ample lawn space to the 8,200-square-foot residence. A large columned wrap-around front porch gives way to a grand foyer with dual staircases.

“The formal living room impresses with coffered ceilings and a welcoming fireplace, setting an elegant tone for gatherings,” the listing description reads.

The chef’s kitchen is equipped with a six-burner Viking stove and a double-size Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, as well as a center island with stool seating. The kitchen is open to the dining area, which fits a sizeable table for entertaining. There is access from both the kitchen and dining room to the covered wraparound porch for outdoor dining and relaxing with the sound of the ocean in the distance.

Steps lead off the porch to bluestone patios that overlook colorful perennial gardens, the putting green and a heated infinity-edge pool and a spa. An outdoor kitchen boasting granite countertops. There is also an outdoor shower and a half-basketball court.

Back inside, there are six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half-baths. A junior suite on the main floor offers an adjacent office space. The second floor is home to a well-sized primary suite that features a stone fireplace, a luxurious marble bath and a private porch with an ocean view. Four additional en suite guest bedrooms each with private porches with ocean views complete the second level.

The lower level offers approximately 1,200 square feet of additional space, including a state-of-the-art, nine-seat movie theater, a gym, a game room and a bathroom, perfect for use by those by the pool.

The house also has an attached, oversized two-car garage. Other features of the home include a five-zone geothermal heating system, central air conditioning,and Sonos speakers throughout and “multiple dedicated workspaces integrated into the home,” according to the listing.

There is a chance to see the listing during an open house on Saturday, April 20 from from noon to 2 p.m.

