Holiday Shopping Guide for the Hamptons and Palm Beach

Oprah has her favorite things, but what about favorite places to shop? With the holidays around the corner, everyone is looking for ideas about where to get the perfect gift for the people in their life. Since Behind The Hedges is splitting its time between Long Island and Palm Beach this winter, we wonder, what are some of the best shops in either location to find a good gift? Agents not only become experts on the real estate in their neighborhoods, they also come to know many of the local businesses and do their best to support them. We will follow their leads to the best shops for holiday gifts in the hope that you will find some inspiration, too.

Where to Go for Holiday Shopping

Ann Ciardullo and Keith Green, Sotheby’s International Realty

“We’re back and forth between the Hamptons and Palm Beach throughout the holiday season. So we often do our Christmas and Chanukah shopping taking advantage of the best of both worlds. In Palm Beach, it seems logical that we would find our favorite things at Hive, the most wonderful home store ever conceived. Proprietor Sara McCann has an unerring eye. In fact, we think she may be the best in the business anywhere. Visiting her store is thrilling — literally thrilling. Dishes and tableware choices abound. Jewelry, clothing, pillows, garden ornaments and perhaps the sweetest children’s toy selection ever assembled. Simply the best holiday shopping in the Palm Beaches.

It’s totally illogical that our favorite place for holiday shopping in the Hamptons is Marders Nursery in Bridgehampton, but Charlie Marder and his team have always had a keen eye for the exceptional, and they use it to fill their gift boutique with the extraordinary. The most beautiful coffee table books anywhere on the East End. Beautiful table ornaments, handcrafted toys and puppets, and more. Their selection of ornaments is delightful. And of course, every single accessory they could find for your loved ones that are garden enthusiasts. A trip to Marders however is dangerous, because you’re going to find way too many gifts — for yourself!”

Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman

“To be honest, I am not much of a shopper, but my wife and Douglas Elliman agent, Cathy, has led me to some of her favorite local places which are a pleasure to shop and support. When looking for the perfect gift for almost any occasion, Hampton + Dunes in Westhampton Beach offers neutral, elegant home furnishings. It’s a perfect shop for that person who loves a new, light and fresh aesthetic. Roses and Rice in East Quogue is a florist, but the shop is filled to the brim with warm, cheerful holiday decorations and quaint gift ideas. The shop is literally filled with charm. It’s impossible not to leave with something, and always a fabulous find.”

Elizabeth DeWoody, Compass

“Palm Beach is home to some of the most unique shops and boutiques in the country, making it a perfect place to shop for holiday gifting. My clients love the beach, so one of my all-time favorite places to shop for gifts is at P.B. Boys Club & P.B. Girls Club. They have the most chic beach gear! Main Street by The Breakers is the perfect place to find gifts for the home and Haven Palm Beach is another favorite, with an amazing collection of art pieces and jewelry from local artists.”

Jennifer Ponzini, Saunders & Associates

“I live in both Palm Beach Gardens and Sag Harbor. I am a licensed real estate broker in both Florida and New York. Some of the best local shops in the Palm Beach Gardens area include Lola Chiq Boutique, Pineapple Kidz and Palm Harbor Boutique. When shopping for my three dogs, they wag their tails for Woof Gang Bakery in Jupiter. When in Sag Harbor, my favorite spots for holiday gifts include Sylvester & Co. Modern General, Satori and Flashbacks.”

Ashley J. Farrell, The Corcoran Group

“How could you possibly pick one favorite shop in a place like Palm Beach?! If I had to, I would say Stubbs and Wootton. The brand is well-known for their impeccably crafted and statement-making loafers. The best part of this store is that there’s something for everyone, so checking off your gift list is easy! There are seemingly infinite options and I particularly enjoy the ability to customize. If my husband is reading this, hint, hint! If you find yourself in Delray this holiday season, a lesser-known gem is Snappy Turtle. I receive compliments every time I wear one of their dresses. The store can only be described as eclectic but it’s definitely worthwhile. Spend the time to sort through the overwhelming number of options. It’s always my first stop when I’m in town!”

