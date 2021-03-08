Impressive Fordune Estate in Water Mill Asks $29.5 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A true old world estate in the exclusive Fordune section of Water Mill, the impressive 16,500-square-foot home at 17 Channel Pond Court also comes with deeded ocean access on six acres of park-like grounds. The property, listed with Douglas Elliman’s Michaela Keszler and Joseph Savio, is listed at $29.5 million.

“In close proximity to the beach at Flying Point and Southampton Village’s renowned shopping and dining, this remarkable property is a private, serene oasis unto its own and a beautifully realized example of classic, luxurious Hamptons living,” the agents said in the listing. “Imbued with exquisite custom details and abundant amenities, this extraordinary estate is truly one of the Hamptons’ finest properties.”

The classic shingle-style residence is part of Fordune, what was once Henry Ford II’s 235-acre oceanfront estate in the 1950s. Now hidden behind a gated entry, the large, traditionally decorated home is down a long driveway lined with sycamore trees that ends with a circular motor court and well-manicured property with many specimen trees and plantings.

With four levels of living space, there are eight bedrooms, nine full baths, four half baths and plenty of entertaining space. The first level begins with a double-height entry foyer and a living room with soaring ceilings lined with windows that overlooks the extensive lawn and a pond.

A spacious gourmet eat-in kitchen even has a lounge and fireplace (one of six throughout the house). The nearby formal dining room and a library also boast fireplaces. The real eye catcher is a glass-domed solarium that has views of the garden.

There is also a lovely screened-in porch painted a powder blue and access to multiple covered decks and porches from this floor. Also on this floor is a media room, an ensuite bedroom, three powder rooms, a potting room (convenient with so many gardens) and a three-car garage with a heated floor.

A grand staircase brings us to the second floor, where an expansive master suite is located. The master packs in quite a bit, including a sitting room, a loft space, a private balcony, two walk-in closets, a dressing room and a fireplace.

Down the hall is a junior suite that features a fireplace, a guest bedroom that also has a fireplace, plus a private balcony, and three more ensuite bedrooms, two of which have private balconies.

There is also a separate caretaker’s quarters that offers a full bedroom, bathroom and living room/kitchenette.

A third level has what has been used as an artist’s studio. There is also access to a rooftop deck from this bonus space, and the vista is quite extraordinary, providing panoramic views of the estate and nearby Atlantic Ocean.

The finished lower level provides for relaxation and unwinding, beginning with a tranquil stone spa in the entry foyer. There is also a climate-controlled wine cellar, a collector’s display room with glass-enclosed exhibit cases, a game room and powder room.

Outside there is a large, 55-f00t-by-30-foot, heated gunite pool with spa and a pool house with a full bath. There is also a bar and full-service outdoor kitchen, a Har-Tru tennis court, a gazebo that overlooks the sizable pond, a greenhouse and several spaces for entertaining al fresco.

The gardens show that they have been loved. “Meticulously cultivated over the years to provide vibrant color, texture and interest throughout the seasons, the lovingly maintained grounds evoke the experience of a botanical garden through the considerable scope, variety and lush beauty of their spectacular horticultural design,” the listing says.

[Listing: 17 Channel Pond Court, Southampton | Brokers: Michaela Keszler and Joseph Savio, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.